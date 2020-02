Mental Health Apps Market Accounted for US$ 587.9 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Generate a Revenue of US$ 3,918.40 Mn by 2027, at a growth rate of 23.7% from 2019 - 2027

PUNE, India, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mental health apps market is expected to gain a significant lift over the forecast period due to increasing awareness regarding the importance of mental health. Mental health defines how a person thinks, feels and behaves. Mental health app offers cognitive behavioural therapy interventions for mental disorders such as depression, anxiety, and others. Through this app, individuals can conduct therapy sessions with authorised therapists. Nowadays, mental disorder is being considered as an important health condition, by the World Health Organization (WHO), hence, various mental health related campaigns and awareness campaigns are being held all across the globe. For instance, in January 2020, the Luxembourgish League for Mental Health launched a new awareness campaign in Luxembourg to assist individuals who feel they cannot take the steps to treat their mental health issues. The campaign, titled 'And if I were to talk to a therapist?' was designed to introduce the network of help and treatment for various mental health issues.

Request a Sample@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=362

Another factor driving growth of the metal health apps market is the presence of social stigma in the societies related to visiting a psychiatrist for receiving mental health treatment. In some of the parts of society, still, mental health is considered as taboo, due to which, fear associated with mental health treatment has been prevailing. According to WHO statistics, one out of four people struggle with mental health issues and two-thirds of those affected do not seek help for their issues. For this, mental health apps are the best solutions that drive the target market growth owing to the secrecy of the individual who wants to keep his privacy regarding the mental health treatment. The individual can get better treatment from the apps as well as there wouldn't be any compulsion regarding the revealing of the mental health treatment. Also, video call or audio call feature in the app is anticipated to propel the mental health apps market growth over the forecast period as the patient may feel the need of more personal interaction with the therapist.

Smart watches and smart screens have connectivity with meditation apps. Increasing use of smart watches and smart screens has become a new norm for monitoring mental health and well-being. This is expected to help growing adoption of mental health apps offering seamless internet of things (IOT) connectivity. Every month, companies and researchers launch new smartphone apps, smart watches, and sensor technologies for the health care market. This has led to an increased adoption of technological solutions for the management of clinical, administrative, and financial functions of mental health care practices. This in turn is augmenting the growth of the mental health apps market.

Enquiry Before Buying@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=362

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global mental health apps market. The mental health apps market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side perspective. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional & global presence as well as growth strategies. The geographical analysis emphasizes on each of the prominent countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global mental health apps market is expected to reach US$ 3,918.40 million by 2027 owing to increasing levels of stress among societies due to addiction to different substances and lowering social interactions

by 2027 owing to increasing levels of stress among societies due to addiction to different substances and lowering social interactions The market is poised to witness strong growth over the forecast period owing to awareness created by World Health Organization (WHO) and various governments regarding importance of mental health

Based on region, North America held the majority market share in 2018 attributed to the presence of high levels of awareness related to significance of mental health in the U.S. and Canada . However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest speed over the forecast period pertaining to increasing population and growing adoption of android and iOS platforms

held the majority market share in 2018 attributed to the presence of high levels of awareness related to significance of mental health in the U.S. and . However, is expected to grow at the fastest speed over the forecast period pertaining to increasing population and growing adoption of android and iOS platforms Some of the prominent players operating in the global mental health apps market include Addicaid, Aurora Health Care, Calm, MoodTools, NOCD Inc., Recovery Record, Sanvello ( Pacifica Labs , Inc.), Happify, Inc., HEADSPACE INC., Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Mindshift Interactive, and others

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=362

Global Mental Health Apps Market:

By Operating System

iOS



Android



Others

By Subscription Model

Monthly



Yearly

By Mental Health App Types

Mental Disorder Apps



Substance-use Disorders Apps



Co-occurring disorders Apps



Co-existing disorders



Others

By Geography

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Mental-Health-Apps-Market-2019-2027-362

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights