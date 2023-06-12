Mental Health Apps Market size is set to grow by USD 946.8 million from 2022 to 2027; The growing prevalence of mental health disorders boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mental health apps market size is estimated to grow by USD 946.8 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.85% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the global market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mental Health Apps Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global Mental Health Apps Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This mental health apps market report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (iOS and android), type (monthly subscription and yearly subscription), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the iOS segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Generally, apps for mental health and wellness that run on iOS-compatible mobile devices or tablets are referred to as iOS mental health apps. Such apps are used to manage stress, depression, and anxiety, as well as for wellness, meditation, and other purposes. Recently, mental health apps have become increasingly popular among iOS users, due to a growing number of mental health apps being developed specifically for the iOS platform. For instance, some popular mental health apps on the iOS platform include Headspace, Calm, Moodfit, and Happify. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global mental health apps market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mental health apps market.

APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Since the region faces rising rates of mental health disorders and increasing demand for accessible and affordable mental health services, the regional market tends to grow. Also, due to factors such as the increasing adoption of smartphones and mobile technologies, the region is expected to witness growth. Furthermore, mental health apps provide users with convenient and personalized support for managing their mental health, which can be particularly important in regions where mental health services may be limited or stigmatized. Hence, such factors drive regional market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Mental Health Apps Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing prevalence of mental health disorders is the major factor that drives the growth of the global mental health application market. A major problem facing the global retirement community market segment is the low savings of baby boomers. But many baby boomers do not have enough savings for retirement.

Furthermore, there are several reasons why baby boomers are saving less and one such reason is that many baby boomers don't make retirement savings a priority. Additionally, they may have focused on other financial priorities, such as paying off debt or supporting their children`s education. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Technological development in mental health apps is an emerging trend in the global mental health application market growth. Major players in the mental health apps market concentrate on offering technologically cutting-edge solutions to meet the demand of end customers and improve their competitiveness.

Such businesses are integrating cutting-edge technologies into their offerings, including CRM, text, video, and end-to-end patient engagement using AI and ML, among other things. For example, a healthcare company named Moody introduced an intelligent mental healthcare app in January 2021. Hence, such factors drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Privacy and security concerns associated with the use of mental health apps are major challenges hindering the growth of the global mental health application market. Mental health apps collect sensitive personal data, including health data and location information.

In order to address these concerns, mental health app developers and providers must implement rigorous privacy and security measures to protect users' data, including implementing robust data encryption, ensuring secure data storage, and providing a transparent privacy policy and consent process. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Mental Health Apps Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mental health apps market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mental health apps market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mental health apps market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mental health apps market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The mental health market size is expected to increase to USD 201.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers mental health market segmentation by service (emergency mental health services, outpatient counseling, and inpatient hospital treatment services) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The growing prevalence of mental health disorders is notably driving the mental health market growth.

The global behavioral health software market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,071.61 million growing at a CAGR of 13.5% between 2022 and 2027. This market research report extensively covers market segmentation by component (software and support services), end-user (providers, payers, and patients), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing adoption of EHRs is notably driving market growth.

Mental Health Apps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 946.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.46 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 7 Cups of Tea Co., Calm.com Inc., CVS Health Corp., Flow Neuroscience AB, Glucobit Inc., Happify Inc. , Headspace Inc., MassiveMusic, Mayo Clinic, MoodMission Pty Ltd., Moodtools, NOCD Inc., Roble Ridge Software LLC, Sanvello Health Inc., TALKSPACE INC, Thrive Therapeutic Software Ltd., ustwo Ltd., Women LLC, Youper Inc., and American Well Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global mental health apps market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global mental health apps market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

6.3 iOS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on iOS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on iOS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on iOS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on iOS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Android - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Android - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Android - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Android - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Android - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Monthly subscription - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Monthly subscription - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Monthly subscription - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Monthly subscription - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Monthly subscription - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Yearly subscription - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Yearly subscription - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Yearly subscription - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Yearly subscription - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Yearly subscription - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 7 Cups of Tea Co.

Exhibit 111: 7 Cups of Tea Co. - Overview



Exhibit 112: 7 Cups of Tea Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: 7 Cups of Tea Co. - Key offerings

12.4 American Well Corp.

Exhibit 114: American Well Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: American Well Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: American Well Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Calm.com Inc.

Exhibit 117: Calm.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Calm.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Calm.com Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 CVS Health Corp.

Exhibit 120: CVS Health Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: CVS Health Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: CVS Health Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: CVS Health Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: CVS Health Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Flow Neuroscience AB

Exhibit 125: Flow Neuroscience AB - Overview



Exhibit 126: Flow Neuroscience AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Flow Neuroscience AB - Key offerings

12.8 Happify Inc.

Exhibit 128: Happify Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Happify Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Happify Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Headspace Inc.

Exhibit 131: Headspace Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Headspace Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Headspace Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 MassiveMusic

Exhibit 134: MassiveMusic - Overview



Exhibit 135: MassiveMusic - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: MassiveMusic - Key offerings

12.11 Mayo Clinic

Exhibit 137: Mayo Clinic - Overview



Exhibit 138: Mayo Clinic - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Mayo Clinic - Key offerings

12.12 MoodMission Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 140: MoodMission Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: MoodMission Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: MoodMission Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 NOCD Inc.

Exhibit 143: NOCD Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: NOCD Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: NOCD Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Sanvello Health Inc.

Exhibit 146: Sanvello Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Sanvello Health Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Sanvello Health Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 TALKSPACE INC

Exhibit 149: TALKSPACE INC - Overview



Exhibit 150: TALKSPACE INC - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: TALKSPACE INC - Key offerings

12.16 ustwo Ltd.

Exhibit 152: ustwo Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: ustwo Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: ustwo Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Youper Inc.

Exhibit 155: Youper Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Youper Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Youper Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio