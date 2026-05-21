Mental Health Awareness Month: Dr. Louise Stanger Releases Trauma Is Your Superpower, A New Illustrated Book on Healing, Recovery, and Resilience

New graphic-novel-inspired storytelling transforms trauma, addiction, grief, and recovery into an empowering visual journey for readers of all ages

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, acclaimed interventionist, educator, speaker and author Dr. Louise Stanger announces the release of her groundbreaking new book, Trauma Is Your Superpower, now available on Amazon Books and Kindle and Barnes & Noble.

What is the very thing that tried to break you is the source of your greatest power? Trauma Is Your Superpower is a powerful, illustrated guide to turning pain into purpose. Dr. Louise reframes trauma as a portal to transform. More than healing, this book invites you to rewrite your story...releasing the past version of yourself and stepping fully into who you are becoming. What is the very thing that tried to break you is the source of your greatest power? Trauma Is Your Superpower is a powerful, illustrated guide to turning pain into purpose. Dr. Louise reframes trauma as a portal to transform. More than healing, this book invites you to rewrite your story...releasing the past version of yourself and stepping fully into who you are becoming.

Blending emotional truth, personal transformation and graphic-novel-inspired visuals, Trauma Is Your Superpower offers readers a powerful new way to engage with subjects including trauma, addiction, grief, recovery, resilience and personal growth. Rather than approaching pain through fear or shame, Dr. Stanger reframes adversity as a source of strength, wisdom, empathy, creativity and transformation.

At nearly 80 years old, Dr. Stanger revisits her own life experiences through a bold and modern lens, proving that our deepest wounds can become catalysts for healing and purpose. Much like her practice All About Interventions.

"This book is about reclaiming the parts of ourselves we thought were broken," says Dr. Stanger. "Trauma changes us, but it can also awaken us. I wanted to create something visually engaging, emotionally accessible and hopeful for people navigating pain, whether personally or through someone they love."

Known internationally for her decades of work in addiction recovery, family systems, mental health advocacy and interventions, Dr. Stanger has long been recognized as a compassionate force within the recovery community. With Trauma Is Your Superpower, she expands beyond traditional self-help publishing by delivering healing through an immersive visual storytelling experience designed to resonate across generations.

The book was developed in collaboration with MeiMei Fox of The Story Cure Press, a Stanford graduate who worked closely with Dr. Stanger on writing and editorial development and Cheryl Fox, acclaimed celebrity photographer, visual storyteller, and Creative Director of The Fox Factory, who utilized AI-assisted illustration and her creative direction to transform the manuscript into a visually rich illustrated experience.

Part memoir, part self-help guide and part visual empowerment journey, Trauma Is Your Superpower speaks to individuals navigating personal transformation.

"This isn't a book you just read, it's a book you experience," says Cheryl Fox. "We wanted the visuals to help people feel seen, understood and empowered while creating a modern healing journey that resonates across generations."

Trauma Is Your Superpower…now available on Amazon and BN.com with additional distribution platforms forthcoming.

For media inquiries, interviews, podcast appearances and speaking opportunities please email: Nia Spencer @ The Fox Factory.

SOURCE Dr. Louise Stanger