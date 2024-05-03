Mental Health Awareness Month Highlights Connection Between Gambling Disorder and Mental Wellness

Nearly 1 in 5 Ohioans are at risk of a gambling disorder and its consequences.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world acknowledges the importance of addressing mental health topics, new data from Ohio for Responsible Gambling (ORG) shows how gambling disorders can have wide-ranging impacts on those who gamble and the community around them.

"There's a strong connection between a person's gambling activity and their mental health. Nearly 40% of those experiencing a gambling disorder will consider suicide. There's also a higher correlation of depression, anxiety, alcohol, and drug abuse," said Dr. Chris Tuell, Clinical Director of Addiction Services at the Lindner Center of HOPE.

More than 1.8 million adult residents in Ohio can be categorized as at risk for problem gambling (low, moderate and Disordered Gambling). Ohio's Problem Gambling Helpline data also showed the number of callers seeking clinical care increased 67% from 2022 to 2023.

"Many seeking help aren't legally allowed to bet; children who gamble before the age of 12 are four times more likely to develop gambling harms later in life. Care providers aren't aware of the strong correlation between gaming, gambling, and mental illness," said Derek Longmeier, executive director, Problem Gambling Network of Ohio.

The state of Ohio continues to expand upon free resources to help.

Pause Before You Play encourages individuals to set limits on time and money spent when betting on sports or other forms of gambling.

Change the Game Ohio explores the common types and consequences of youth gambling and offers practical advice for parents, care providers, and educators. There's a tool to gauge if something fun has turned into something formidable for the child in your life.

TimeOutOhio.com is a Self-Ban Program for any Ohioan wanting to be excluded from Ohio gambling sites or properties, or sports gambling sites from their computers and phones.

Gamban, now available for free to all Ohioans, is a downloadable application that prevents a device from accessing more than 60,000 gambling websites and apps (legal and illegal) worldwide.

Anyone concerned about their gambling habits should call Ohio's Problem Gambling Helpline which connects individuals with local resources that are free and confidential. Trained specialists will answer 24/7 at 1-800-589-9966 or text 4HOPE to 741741.

