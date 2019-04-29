Mental Health Company to Donate Up to $5 Million to Brain Health Charities

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCircle wants to make it fun for people to learn about an important part of the brain to improve their mental health. After the viewer watches a short two-minute video about a relatively unknown part of the brain, MedCircle donates money to a charity selected by the viewer. Partnering in this campaign are four leading charities – Mental Health America, NAMI, International Bipolar Foundation and NoStigmas.

(PRNewsfoto/MedCircle)

"MedCircle provides easy and affordable access to the expertise of highly credentialed and well-known mental health professionals," said Doug Colbeth, CEO of MedCircle. "This empowers individuals (and their supporters) to gain better control over their mental healthcare. The brain plays such an important role in mental health and that is why we are launching The KnowBrainer Campaign."

According to Colbeth, viewers simply click on the link and watch a two-minute video to learn about an important part of the brain. Then the viewer selects the charity they want to receive a donation. All donations (up to $5 million) will be made by the sponsor – MedCircle Inc.

The KnowBrainer Campaign will run from April 29, 2019, until Dec. 31, 2019. During that time, MedCircle donates $1 per vote (up to $5 million) for each entry made with a valid email address.

"Our mission is certainly ambitious, but The KnowBrainer campaign makes learning about the brain fun and informative," Colbeth said. "We are pleased that Mental Health America, NAMI, International Bipolar Foundation and NoStigmas are involved. These are leading mental health organizations doing great work for hundreds of millions who are often living in quiet desperation. We are more than happy to sponsor this innovative campaign."

To learn more about the KnowBrainer Challenge, visit medcircle.com/knowbrainer.

About the Partner Charities

Mental Health America -- Mental Health America (MHA) – founded in 1909 – is the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and promoting overall mental health. Its work is driven by a commitment to promoting mental health as a critical part of overall wellness. Much of MHA's current work is guided by the Before Stage 4 (B4Stage4) philosophy – that mental health conditions should be treated long before they reach the most critical points in the disease process.

NAMI -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI is an association of more than 500 local affiliates who work in communities to raise awareness and provide support and education that was not previously available to those in need.

IBPF -- International Bipolar Foundation (IBPF), formerly known as California Bipolar Foundation, was founded in June 2007 in San Diego, California, by four parents with children affected by bipolar disorder. Well aware of the trauma that bipolar disorder causes for consumers and their families, these parents felt compelled to do something constructive to help.

NoStigmas – NoStigmas® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering peer-to-peer community support networks built by and for those whose lives are affected by mental illness and suicide. Since 2011, NoStigmas' international network has grown to include over 70,000 Ally members. Through the one-of-a-kind Ally Training program, members are empowered to practice self-care, provide peer support and take positive action during both everyday interactions and dynamic local events.

About MedCircle

The MedCircle video streaming service was launched in February 2019 for people who have been failed by the current "Search, Pay and Pray" model of mental health treatment. It leverages the power of the internet and produces engaging videos featuring highly credentialed MedCircle doctors with an accessible and affordable membership-based approach. MedCircle co-founders Douglas and Margaret Colbeth have for decades been major philanthropists in the mental health arena, namely The Colbeth Clinic for Children & Adolescent Psychiatry in Chicago, which has treated thousands of primarily inner-city children since its inception in 2002.

Contact: Randolph Pitzer -- rpitzer@medcircle.com -- 630.210.1631

Related Files

Knowbrainer-campaign logo horizontal.png

Knowbrainer-campaign-logo-stacked.png

Related Links

KnowBrainer Campaign

MedCircle

SOURCE MedCircle