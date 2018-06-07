Mental Health Expert Britten Devereux Speaks At The Summit For Clinical Excellence, Highlighting The Impact Of Screen Stress On The Brain And Central Nervous System

"Self-regulation and self-management are critical components to mental health, self-efficacy and social connectivity. But our modern habits are corrosive, changing mood, cognition and behavior. The lights and stimuli from screens stress our anatomy, and screen time causes repeated stress on the central nervous system. Such stress makes underlying mental health disorders more difficult to diagnose and treat," Devereux said. "Looking at the brain reveals that our clinical practices must be flexible, adaptive, curious, energetic and stable to treat today's patient. While we come to grips with behaviors that have us dysregulated, we need to integrate this research to write a realistic treatment plan and reduce patients' anxiety."

In her address, "The Neuromechanics of Screen Time: Understanding the Brain, Dysregulation and Solutions for Overall Mental Health", Devereux discussed concepts around scarcity, process addiction, comorbidity and healthcare in terms of long-term needs. She stressed the importance of treating patients with dignity and focusing on positive reinforcement and what she coined, "Gracious Redundancy(sm)."

