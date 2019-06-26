Mental Health Forum Envisioned by Jun Hong Lu Shines Light on Sydney's Chinese Community

SYDNEY, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental Health International announced today that the Australian Chinese Mental Health Professionals High-Level Forum was held at Rydges World Square Hotel in Sydney on February 24, 2019, in Sydney, Australia. The forum was first envisioned by Professor Jun Hong Lu, Chairman of Mental Health International, and co-hosted by World Diabetes International. It aimed to raise awareness about the prevention and treatment of mental health conditions in the community. Nearly 100 people attended this informative event, including Members of Parliament, mental-health experts, researchers, academics and multicultural and Chinese community leaders.

Professional forum held in Sydney to raise awareness of mental health issues in Chinese community Mental health experts gather in Sydney to tackle stigma in community

The opening remarks were delivered by Federal MP Julian Leeser, NSW State MP Geoff Lee, and Mental Health International Chairman Jun Hong Lu. Keynote speakers included the world-famous American psychologist Dr Laurie Ann Levin and Prof Philip Mitchell, Scientia Professor of the University of New South Wales in the School of Psychiatry. Dr Levin introduced a new technique in neuroscience to promote peace, whereas Prof Mitchell identified the ways to recognize and treat severe mood disorders. Speakers from the Mental Health Commission of NSW, Beyond Blue and Lifeline Harbor to Hawkesbury also shared their knowledge and experience about helping people affected by mental health issues.

A panel discussion was held in the afternoon. Panelists included Dr Laurie Ann Levin, Prof Jun Hong Lu and Barbara Ward (board member of Lifeline Harbor to Hawkesbury). Other panelists included professionals from the University of Sydney, the University of New South Wales and the Australian College of Applied Psychology. Vibrant and in-depth discussions took place on topics like how to raise awareness of mental illness, prevention and treatment, the impact of technology and social websites.

A grand closing gala dinner was held in the evening, attended by dignitaries such as the Chairman of Multicultural NSW Dr Hari Harinath, Emeritus Mayor of Auburn Le Lam, Emeritus Mayor of Hurstville Philip Sansom and Professor Yingjie Guo. They also presented awards to the mental health experts for their outstanding contributions to wellbeing in the community.

The Forum is proudly supported by members from several organizations including Beyond Blue, Lifeline, R U OK?, Black Dog Institute, Mental Health Commission of NSW, the University of Sydney, the University of New South Wales, the Australian College of Applied Psychology, WayAhead Mental Health Association NSW, the National Centre for Childhood Grief, Carers NSW, Sydney Local Health District, SHARE Australia and many other media outlets.

