Mental Health Founder to Run 70K on 70th Birthday

WAUKESHA, Wis., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 29, Dr. Adel B. Korkor, founder of the AB Korkor Foundation for Mental Health (ABKF) and the 5K.50.50 run/walk, will run/walk 70K on his 70th birthday as a fundraiser. Dr. Korkor has a goal of raising $70,000.00 to support mental health care services for front line workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. There is an opportunity for a limited number of people to run/walk with Dr. Korkor on his journey; see the foundation's website at https://adelbkorkorfoundation.org/support-frontline-workers/.

Dr. Korkor, a retired nephrologist, has a passion for mental health awareness and is a strong advocate for the benefits of physical activity as part of mental health treatment. "In line with the mission of the AB Korkor Foundation to raise awareness, remove stigma and enforce the role of physical wellness in mental health, I decided to, on my upcoming 70th birthday, run 70K and raise at least $70,000.00 to support mental healthcare services for front line and essential workers."

One in five adults in the United States is diagnosed with a mental illness, over 65 million people. Over half of those individuals don't receive care. The ABKF is on a mission to increase awareness surrounding the prevalence of mental health diagnoses, and the staggering difficulties that individuals face navigating mental health care in this country. From affordable and accessible care to removing the stigma, the ABKF is partnering with other mental health organizations to provide advocacy, education and research funding.

Contact:

Stephanie Miller-Lamb, Executive Director

[email protected], 262-646-2059

SOURCE Adel B. Korkor Foundation for Mental Health

