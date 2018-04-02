Mental Health Heroes Awards Luncheon To Recognize Celebrity And Local Leaders In Mental Health Advocacy

Proceeds from the Mental Health Heroes Awards luncheon will benefit The Chicago School's Counseling Centers in Los Angeles and Irvine, California, which offer, on a sliding scale, therapy for individuals, couples, families and groups; psychological testing; domestic violence treatment; and educational seminars. The Chicago School is a leading nonprofit, private university devoted exclusively to psychology, and related behavioral health sciences.

Emceed by actress Carly Chaikin, star of USA Network's Golden Globe-winning show "Mr. Robot" and ABC's hit show "Suburgatory," the luncheon will recognize:

Kim A. Bunnell , a trailblazer in healthcare whose business acumen has reshaped National Alliance on Mental Illness - Los Angeles County .

, a trailblazer in healthcare whose business acumen has reshaped National Alliance on Mental Illness - . Dr. William A. Covino and Dr. Debbie Covino , President and First Lady, California State University, Los Angeles , who launched the Mind Matters initiative for student inner well-being and academic success.

and Dr. , President and First Lady, , who launched the initiative for student inner well-being and academic success. Dr. Peyman Raoofi , a psychotherapist who specializes in children's developmental disorders and who advocates for children globally.

, a psychotherapist who specializes in children's developmental disorders and who advocates for children globally. NBA world champion and coach Metta World Peace , who publicly shared his struggle with mental health issues and is now an advocate in fighting mental health stigma. He will sign copies of his new autobiography, No Malice: My Life in Basketball or: How a Kid from Queensbridge Survived the Streets, the Brawls, and Himself to Become an NBA Champion, in advance of its May 15, 2018 , publication date.

"Our honorees are advocates for mental health in a variety of ways, whether it be through their commitment to the mental health profession, by establishing mental health programs, or by sharing their own personal battles with mental health to encourage others to seek help," said Michele Nealon, Psy.D., President, The Chicago School. "These are all pursuits worth honoring and we're proud to recognize them as leaders in our community who are working to destigmatize mental illness and advocate for everyone to have the resources and access to proper mental health care."

Founded in 1979, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) is a nonprofit, private school devoted exclusively to psychology, and related behavioral health sciences. The Chicago School is an affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. The institution serves approximately 4,300 students across campuses in Chicago; Southern California (Los Angeles, Irvine and San Diego); and Washington, D.C., as well as through online programs. The Chicago School is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission, (WSCUC), and its Clinical Psychology Doctoral Programs in Chicago and Washington, D.C. are accredited by the American Psychological Association. With more than 20 graduate degree programs, thousands of hours of real-world training, and a wealth of international opportunities, TCSPP is the leader in professional psychology and behavioral health education. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

