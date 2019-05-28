Mental Health Month News: Mental Health America and Total Brain Announce Research to Put Spotlight on Mental Health in the Workplace

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Mental Health Month in full swing, Mental Health America (MHA) and Total Brain are shining a spotlight on mental health in the workplace with research announced today. The study demonstrates that more than 60% of millennials (18-34 years old) say stress from work/life balance or unrealistic work demands causes them to be mentally unproductive at work.

This statistic is based on new findings from the 2019 Total Brain survey of 1,008 Americans age 18+ years old. Other results from the survey include:

More than one in three 18-34 year olds say text messages, emails or social media updates contribute to being mentally unproductive at work.

More than half of 18-34 years olds describe themselves as severely or moderately mentally fatigued by the current stressors in their lives.

"With work being such an integral part of a person's life, we can't ignore the mental health implications," says Paul Gionfriddo, MHA president and CEO. "At MHA, we know it's so important for workplaces to consider physical AND mental health, and these results indicate that more employers need to pay attention to both."

MHA began marking May as Mental Health Month back in 1949, and since then, it has become the most widely recognized mental health awareness effort in the world with a variety of initiatives reaching millions of people.

"In today's digital working culture, people can't turn work off as easily as they could in previous generations," said Louis Gagnon, CEO of Total Brain. "While the total impact of this cultural shift is still being studied, our research shows most millennials are definitely being impacted by stress from work/life balance and increasing workplace demands. A platform like Total Brain can help people increase productivity while helping organizations reduce healthcare costs."

Total Brain is an innovative mental health and fitness platform, offering an easy-to-use app to help people measure and optimize brain capacities, improve productivity and screen for risk of possible mental conditions. The platform also reduces stress through personalized brain trainings, which have been used more than 16 million times, featuring exercises and content to help users consolidate their mental strengths and master their weaknesses.

To learn more about Total Brain, visit totalbrain.com.

To learn more about MHA and Mental Health Month, visit mentalhealthamerica.net/may.

Survey Methodology: Based on a 2019 study conducted by Total Brain and The PARAGRAPH Project among a representative general population sample of 1,008 people age 18+.

About Total Brain:

Total Brain is based in San Francisco, U.S. and publicly listed in Sydney, AUS (ASX: TTB). Total Brain is a mental health and fitness platform powered by the largest standardized brain database and has over 600,000 registered users. Its SaaS platform helps people scientifically measure and optimize their brain capacities while managing the risk of common mental conditions. Benefits for employers and payers across the United States include productivity improvement and healthcare cost reduction. Follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Mental Health America:

Mental Health America (MHA) - founded in 1909 - is the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and to promoting the overall mental health of all Americans. Its work is driven by its commitment to promote mental health as a critical part of overall wellness, including prevention services for all; early identification and intervention for those at risk; integrated care, services, and supports for those who need it; with recovery as the goal.

