Mental Health News Education Honors Beacon Health Options Executive Jim Spink as a Champion of the Behavioral Health and Autism Communities

"I am thrilled to be the recipient of the Mental Health News Education 2018 Leadership Award. MHNE is New York's leading publication promoting evidence-based treatment and research," said Mr. Spink. "There is an urgent need for science-based interventions that will save lives, and MHNE is at the forefront of advocating for these types of treatment. Their recognition of my work in New York and beyond is humbling."

Over the past 21 years, Mr. Spink has held numerous roles at Beacon. During that time, he has leveraged his extensive background in behavioral health and developmental disabilities policy and program development to pioneer medical and behavioral health integration between payer and provider systems. Mr. Spink also led the company's implementation of the American Disabilities Act, with a focus on disability as a civil rights concern. His work has helped to improve access to behavioral health services for some of the most vulnerable individuals nationwide and throughout the state of New York.

"Mental Health News Education is honored to have this opportunity to recognize Jim and the work he has done to help the communities we serve," said Ira Minot, Founder and Executive Director of MHNE. "His efforts truly embody Beacon Health Options' mission of helping people live their lives to their fullest potential."

About Mental Health News Education

Mental Health News Education (MHNE) is nonprofit organization created in 1999 that produces two award-winning quarterly newspapers, Autism Spectrum News and Behavioral Health News. Autism Spectrum News premiered in the fall of 2008 and quickly set a new standard for science and evidence-based community autism education. The publication provides readers with a trusted source of educational articles and a roadmap to community resources. Launched in 1999, Behavioral Health News (formerly Mental Health News) is also a quarterly publication. The name change in 2013 allowed it to address the concerns of the substance use disorder community.

About Beacon Health Options

Beacon Health Options is a managed behavioral health care company that serves 44 million individuals across all 50 states. On behalf of employers, health plans and government agencies, Beacon manages behavioral health insurance and EAP benefits to ensure that individuals have access to robust mental health and addiction services. To promote quality care, Beacon works with its provider partners to design innovative programs and solutions that directly address the challenges our behavioral health care system faces today. The company is a national leader in the fields of mental and emotional well-being, addiction, recovery and resilience, employee assistance, and wellness. Collaborating with a network of providers nationwide, Beacon helps individuals live their lives to the fullest potential. For more information, visit www.beaconhealthoptions.com and connect with us on www.facebook.com/beaconhealthoptions, www.twitter.com/beaconhealthopt and www.linkedin.com/company/beacon-health-options.

