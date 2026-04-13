Mental health, on an upward trajectory

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental health care is evolving, but many people are still unaware of the full range of treatment options available when standard approaches don't work for them.

Curated Mental Health, an outpatient clinic in New York City, is working to change that. With the appointment of Medical Director Dr. Vassilios Latoussakis, the clinic continues to strengthen its focus on high-quality, comprehensive care under one roof.

Medical Director Dr. Vassilios Latoussakis

Dr. Latoussakis is a triple board-certified psychiatrist with more than 20 years of experience. His background includes clinical work, academic roles, and leadership in interventional treatment programs. He previously served as an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical Center and led a Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation program at Cornell-Westchester.

"Curated's model of personalized care, combined with newer treatment options, reflects where mental health care is heading," says Dr. Latoussakis.

Medication and therapy are often the starting point for care, but they are not always the destination. For patients who have treatment-resistant depression, other options are available including intranasal es-ketamine (Spravato), IV ketamine, and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. These treatments are used expertly to bring maximum relief.

Instead of separating services under different plans, Curated combines medication management, psychotherapy, and interventional treatments. The process begins with a brief triage, followed by a full evaluation and a personalized treatment plan.

"We look at the full picture that includes biological, psychological, and social factors," says Dr. Latoussakis. "Adding up the pieces to the puzzle helps us come up with a combined plan that is both effective and sustainable."

The clinic places a strong focus on quality and oversight. To track progress, the clinic uses measurement-based care, including standard rating scales for conditions like depression, anxiety, PTSD, and OCD.

"From the first evaluation through ongoing treatment, patients are supported and progress is tracked," says Dr. Amanda Itzkoff, CEO of Curated Mental Health. "This accountability helps us identify effective treatment and gives patients the confidence that nothing is overlooked."

Patients are active participants in decisions related to their care, with providers taking time to explain options and ensure understanding.

"Patients should feel confident and comfortable with their treatment plans." Dr. Latoussakis says. "This ensures that they are motivated to implement the changes that are in their control."

Curated Mental Health encourages those who feel stuck in their treatment to reach out. The clinic offers thorough consultations, guiding patients to a better future.

About Curated

Curated Mental Health is a New York based outpatient psychiatric clinic with locations in Chelsea and Williamsburg. The clinic provides medication management, psychotherapy, and interventional treatments. Its care model focuses on thorough evaluation, individualized treatment, and ongoing clinical oversight for patients with depression, anxiety, and related conditions.

SOURCE Curated Mental Health