Mental Health Provider, Heading Health, Secures $4.5M in Series A Extension

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance-based mental healthcare provider Heading, specializing in treating patients with depression and trauma has raised $4.5 million in a Series A extension round. Leading the investment are Gron Ventures and Jam Fund, with additional support from the One Mind Accelerator, Thiel Capital, Mystic Ventures, Gaingels, and Antifund. This funding will empower Heading to scale into new markets and invest in its care delivery and analytics platform.

"A segregated and one-dimensional mental health system has failed patients, many who wait too long to experience care that offers real and lasting relief. We're proud to have the support of like-minded investors who believe this needs to change," shared Heading CEO & Founder, Simon Tankel. "Heading's comprehensive, patient-first approach is supercharged for outcomes - faster. Personalized, combination-service care plans under one roof and accessible through insurance plans, rapidly improves the quality of life for our patients and their loved ones."

Heading is a tech-enabled mental health care provider that urgently drives towards optimal outcomes for patients experiencing severe depression and trauma, particularly those that have been failed by past encounters within the medical system. Prioritizing interventions with the highest probability of clinical outcomes, such as Spravato®, ketamine, and TMS as well as MDMA and psilocybin if approved, Heading clinicians monitor and integrate the latest research with real-time patient measurements to lower total cost of care, delivering value to health plans partners and broad access to those seeking the highest quality affordable care.

Heading drives patient outcomes through proprietary pathways incorporating psychotherapy, psychiatry, and nutrition together with interventional modalities, with plans for psychedelic therapeutics in the approval pipeline. With recent technology hire Maxim Osipov holding a PhD in Computational Psychiatry, Heading's team are industry-veterans in clear-minded approaches to effective mental healthcare that prioritizes impact for those who need it most.

Founded in Austin in 2020, Heading has locations in Austin and the Dallas-Fort Worth metros, with plans to expand further in 2023 in Dallas and Houston. Heading is an in-network provider with nearly every commercial payer in the state of Texas including BCBS of Texas, United Healthcare, Cigna, Aetna, and Tricare.

For media inquiries, please contact

Julia Lopez

Director of Marketing

(630) 779-2760

About Heading

Heading is an Austin-based mental health company founded in 2020 by Co-founder Steve Levine, MD and CEO, Simon Tankel. By combining evidence-based practices, personalized treatment plans, and a commitment to patient-centric care, Heading is transforming the mental health landscape and providing lasting relief to those in need. Today Heading offers a continuum of in-network mental health services for hard to treat conditions including interventional psychiatric services like intramuscular ketamine, Spravato®, and TMS in their centers, along with psychiatry and therapy conveniently available through telehealth. Heading has locations in the Austin and Dallas-Forth Worth metros, with plans for further expansion in Dallas and a first location in Houston later this year.

SOURCE Heading