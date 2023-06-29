Mental Health Provider, Heading Health, Secures $4.5M in Series A Extension

News provided by

Heading

29 Jun, 2023, 15:34 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance-based mental healthcare provider Heading, specializing in treating patients with depression and trauma has raised $4.5 million in a Series A extension round. Leading the investment are Gron Ventures and Jam Fund, with additional support from the One Mind Accelerator, Thiel Capital, Mystic Ventures, Gaingels, and Antifund. This funding will empower Heading to scale into new markets and invest in its care delivery and analytics platform.

"A segregated and one-dimensional mental health system has failed patients, many who wait too long to experience care that offers real and lasting relief. We're proud to have the support of like-minded investors who believe this needs to change," shared Heading CEO & Founder, Simon Tankel. "Heading's comprehensive, patient-first approach is supercharged for outcomes - faster. Personalized, combination-service care plans under one roof and accessible through insurance plans, rapidly improves the quality of life for our patients and their loved ones."

Heading is a tech-enabled mental health care provider that urgently drives towards optimal outcomes for patients experiencing severe depression and trauma, particularly those that have been failed by past encounters within the medical system. Prioritizing interventions with the highest probability of clinical outcomes, such as Spravato®, ketamine, and TMS as well as MDMA and psilocybin if approved, Heading clinicians monitor and integrate the latest research with real-time patient measurements to lower total cost of care, delivering value to health plans partners and broad access to those seeking the highest quality affordable care.

Heading drives patient outcomes through proprietary pathways incorporating psychotherapy, psychiatry, and nutrition together with interventional modalities, with plans for psychedelic therapeutics in the approval pipeline. With recent technology hire Maxim Osipov holding a PhD in Computational Psychiatry, Heading's team are industry-veterans in clear-minded approaches to effective mental healthcare that prioritizes impact for those who need it most. 

Founded in Austin in 2020, Heading has locations in Austin and the Dallas-Fort Worth metros, with plans to expand further in 2023 in Dallas and Houston. Heading is an in-network provider with nearly every commercial payer in the state of Texas including BCBS of Texas, United Healthcare, Cigna, Aetna, and Tricare.

For media inquiries, please contact

Julia Lopez
Director of Marketing
(630) 779-2760

About Heading

Heading is an Austin-based mental health company founded in 2020 by Co-founder Steve Levine, MD and CEO, Simon Tankel. By combining evidence-based practices, personalized treatment plans, and a commitment to patient-centric care, Heading is transforming the mental health landscape and providing lasting relief to those in need. Today Heading offers a continuum of in-network mental health services for hard to treat conditions including interventional psychiatric services like intramuscular ketamine, Spravato®, and TMS in their centers, along with psychiatry and therapy conveniently available through telehealth. Heading has locations in the Austin and Dallas-Forth Worth metros, with plans for further expansion in Dallas and a first location in Houston later this year.

SOURCE Heading

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.