Mental Health Residential Program Opens in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ga., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suicide rates have steadily increased in the past two years throughout the United States, while the number of treatment centers for primary mental health diagnosis has remained stagnant. In effort to help those suffering from mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety or bipolar disorder, Amatus Health has opened the Atlanta Center for Mental Health, a 28 bed residential program focusing on primary mental health diagnosis.

Atlanta Center for Mental Health focuses on helping clients through times of crisis by utilizing evidence-based therapies, keeping them healthy and safe until they can find calmness again. Residential treatment allows clients to take a step away from the chaos in their life, move away from situations, stresses and triggers that define the cycle depression and anxiety.

"Clients presenting today are more complex than ever before in our industry, it is rare to see a client without comorbid diagnoses. Being equipped to treat multiple disorders, gives us the edge we need to become integrated in service delivery within the community in an effective and innovative way," said Jason Flaig, Executive Director.

Atlanta Center for Mental Health is the third Amatus Health facility in the state of Georgia, and first Amatus Health residential program servicing those with primary mental health diagnosis.

"It has always been our mission to make treatment for substance use and mental health disorders more accessible and inclusive, we have been fortunate to team up with professionals with that same vision, so that we can offer the most effective treatment for individuals that walk through our doors," said Michael Silberman, Chief Operating Officer of Amatus Health.

