LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employee benefits administration, has published a new whitepaper entitled "Mental Health Support Joins the List of Essential Employee Benefits for 2024". It reviews the evolution of mental health care in America and why employers must plan to offer supportive benefit programs in 2024.

"Mental health care in the U.S. has made great strides, but the need for mental and emotional well-being support continues to grow," said Bo Armstrong, DataPath's Chief Marketing Officer. "As Millennial and Gen Z generations become dominant in the workforce, demand and utilization have grown to the extent that they can no longer be overlooked by employers wishing to stay competitive," he said.

Interested parties can download a free copy of the whitepaper here.

