Mental Health Takes the Stage at Sundance Film Festival 2020

SALT LAKE CITY and PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Instant Karma Lounge, a pop-up holistic retreat for mind, body and business during the 2020 Sundance Festival, announces that it is hosting a Mental Wellness Panel featuring thought leaders and experts from the corporate, non-profit, media and entertainment industries. The goal of the panel is to provide a platform for an open and honest conversation about the importance of mental wellness today and will take place on Friday, Jan. 24, from 3-5 p.m. at The Cabin, 427 Main Street.

"We are honored to have the backdrop of the film festival to bring together so many poignant voices to help remove the stigma of mental health today," says Jill Alfond, the panel's organizer. "Our hope is to encourage others to #seizetheawkward moment and ask a friend who may be struggling if they need help."

Chipotle Mexican Grill, the panel's corporate sponsor, is setting the stage for a robust and inspirational conversation by sharing details about the company's new mental healthcare benefits. By simplifying access and identifying work-related risk factors, Chipotle is trying to minimize the effect of mental health in the workplace. All Chipotle associates and their family members have the opportunity to receive personalized assistance from healthcare experts before, during and following medical needs regardless of whether they are enrolled in the company's medical plan.

"Employees are our greatest asset. We want to provide as much support as possible to help Chipotle team members and their families build their mental fitness to become their best selves," said Marissa Andrada, Chief People Officer at Chipotle.

Andrada will open the panel and introduce the moderator and panelists, who are:

Kevin Lyman (moderator) , board member of MusiCares and the founder of the Vans Warped Tour. Lyman is also launching "320 Project," a mental health music festival in May 2020 , along with Talinda Bennington , the widow of musician Chester Bennington of Linkin Park.



, board member of MusiCares and the founder of the Vans Warped Tour. Lyman is also launching "320 Project," a mental health music festival in , along with , the widow of musician of Linkin Park. Andrea Russett, YouTube star, musician and mental health advocate



YouTube star, musician and mental health advocate Mix Master Mike, wellness advocate and member of The Beastie Boys and Cypress Hill



wellness advocate and member of The Beastie Boys and Cypress Hill John MacPhee , chief executive officer of The Jed Foundation (JED), a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults



chief executive officer of The Jed Foundation (JED), a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults Liz Plank , author of "For the Love of Men: A New Vision for Mindful Masculinity," award-winning journalist and Executive Producer of "Divided States of Women" for Vox Media

Backline, a music-focused mental health foundation for music professionals, and The Jed Foundation are additional panel sponsors. Relix Magazine is the media live/stream partner.

For media inquiries or for more information about the panel, contact:

Jill Alfond, 970.376.5860, jill@instantkarmalounge.com

Related Files

IKL_panel_PDFs.pdf

Related Links

The Jed Foundation (JED)

SOURCE Instant Karma Lounge

Related Links

https://www.instantkarmalounge.com

