Mental Health Tech Pioneer XenZone Announces Tim Barker as CEO

Today, more than 70% of NHS England's Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) partner with XenZone to deliver mental health services to children, young people and adults. To date, XenZone has provided professional mental health support to more than 400,000 people. Its Kooth service for children and young people now sees more than 2,400 logins every day.

As demand continues to grow, XenZone is expanding to provide services to universities and businesses in the UK and internationally.

Mounting research and evidence shows growing unmet demand for mental health services, especially early-intervention support, which has become a defining public health challenge of our time.

A recent Education Policy Institute report found that one in four children and young people referred to mental health services in England in 2019 were denied access to treatment. For businesses, Deloitte and Mind estimate that poor mental health provisions cost UK companies more than £43 billion annually.

As a serial entrepreneur, Tim Barker was previously CEO of DataSift, a social data and AI platform which was acquired by Meltwater in 2018. Prior to DataSift, Tim spent five years at Salesforce in marketing, strategy, and product leadership roles following its acquisition of his previous business.

Commenting on his new role, Tim said: "As a pioneer in the market, XenZone has amassed an incredible team, tech, clinical expertise, and position of trust in the industry. Given my experience in scaling innovative tech businesses, I'm excited to lead the team as we expand our products, markets, and distribution channels to deliver on our vision to make vital mental health services available to everyone."

Frank Hyman, partner at Root Capital, said: "Tim brings incredible experience and perspective to XenZone. In his career he has established start-ups and scaled-up organisations. He is a visionary team player and embodies the leadership qualities needed for such a critical role at such an important time for XenZone."

