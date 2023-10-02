Mental Illness Awareness Week 2023 Highlights NAMI Support Groups and New Teen & Young Adult HelpLine

News provided by

National Alliance on Mental Illness

02 Oct, 2023, 13:30 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, 1 in 5 adults experience mental illness, yet less than half of them receive treatment. In addition, about half of the U.S. population lives in a designated Mental Health Professional Shortage Area.

That's why the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is highlighting some of its major support resources — peer support groups and the new NAMI Teen & Young Adult HelpLine — for Mental Illness Awareness Week (MIAW), Oct. 1–7, 2023.

NAMI's MIAW theme — "Together We Care. Together We Share." — conveys the power of coming together in community, which can be healing, as people gather to share their experiences.

It is also the name of a campaign NAMI, in partnership with Kohl's, launched in October 2022 to recruit new support group facilitators and increase participation in underserved communities. Since then, NAMI has started 124 new support groups and significantly increased the diversity of participants. While peer support groups are not a substitute for professional mental health care, they offer unique benefits of connection and validation.

"During Mental Illness Awareness Week, we want everyone to know: NAMI is here for you," said NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr. "Support groups can be a powerful cornerstone in the journey to mental wellness, offering a sense of belonging and the assurance that none of us is alone."

"Given the unique mental health crisis among our youth, we are also launching the NAMI Teen & Young Adult HelpLine, which is nationwide and free of charge. It provides a safe space where young people can talk to a peer who understands what they're going through."

Teens and young adults who need help, or know somebody who does, can reach the NAMI Teen & Young Adult (T&YA) HelpLine by calling 1-800-950-6264 (select option "3"), chatting online, texting "Friend" to 62640 or emailing [email protected] Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET.

"At the NAMI HelpLine, we hear many times each day from young people who are struggling, and we are committed to helping them thrive," said Dawn Brown, National Director of NAMI HelpLine Services. "Using our expertise, we have developed information and resources specific to the needs of teens and young adults. Understanding the importance of peer support, we can now offer them an opportunity to connect with another young person trained to listen, understand and help."

In 2021, 42% of high school students felt persistently sad or hopeless, 29% experienced poor mental health, 22% seriously considered attempting suicide and 10% attempted suicide.

NAMI has made young people a growing focus of its work. Most recently, NAMI partnered with Girl Scouts of the USA to create three new mental wellness patches: Knowing My Emotions (Girl Scout Juniors, grades four–five), Finding My Voice (Girl Scout Cadettes, grades six–eight) and Showing Up for Me and You (Girl Scout Seniors/Ambassadors, grades nine–12).

These new patches, made possible by HCA Healthcare and HCA Healthcare Foundation, provide useful tools to help girls safely identify and explore their feelings, seek support and find resources for help, if needed. This program is part of GSUSA's ongoing Mental Health Initiative, which was launched in 2021 in response to the mental health crises among youth.

In 1990, the U.S. Congress established the first full week of October as Mental Illness Awareness Week (MIAW) in recognition of NAMI's efforts to raise mental illness awareness. Since then, mental health advocates across the country have joined with others in their communities to sponsor activities, large or small, for public education about mental illness. To learn more, go to nami.org/MIAW.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health advocacy organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

Join the conversation at Facebook.com/nami | Instagram.com/namicommunicate | Twitter.com/namicommunicate | TikTok.com/@nami | LinkedIn.com/company/nami | YouTube.com/NAMIvideo

SOURCE National Alliance on Mental Illness

Also from this source

New NAMI-Ipsos Poll Finds Low Familiarity of 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline but Broad Bipartisan Support for Federal Funding

NAMI Honors Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, Highlights Vital Support and Education Efforts

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.