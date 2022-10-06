Mental Wellness Market To Garner $226.1 Billion Revenue by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the mental wellness market has garnered $131.6 billion revenue, and it is projected to generate $226.1 billion in 2030, advancing at a rate of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. Brain-boosting nutraceuticals & botanicals are significant revenue contributors to the mental wellness industry. Their contribution is projected to reach $59.2 billion in 2030, rising at a rate of 6%.

Natural herbals, botanicals, supplements, functional foods, and drinks developed with the specific objective of improving mental health and wellness are emerging in the industry. They come with claims to enhance the sleep cycle, brain health, memory, as well as vitality.

Product Demand Driven by Rising Awareness of Stress Management

Stress impacts the emotional balance as well as the physical health of a person.

It also affects their capacity to perform successfully, think with clarity, and enjoy life. A major number of people experience stress, including occupational stress.

Excessive stress may impact the productivity, efficiency, and physical as well as emotional wellbeing of a worker. Therefore, stress management is crucial in workplaces, and the growing awareness of this fact has become a key market driver.

Growing Prevalence of Depression also Propelling Sales Revenue

Under the disorder segment, depression captures the largest share, of around 27%. It is credited to the increasing cases of depression, suicide, and anxiety, which has resulted in the growing concerns over mental health worldwide.

Moreover, depression is a widespread mental disorder, with 5% of the adult population suffering from it globally. It is identified as persistent sadness and lost interest in pleasure and rewarding activities. It can impact the appetite and sleep, thereby giving rise to the common symptoms of tiredness and poor concentration.

Senses, Spaces, & Sleep Enhancement Services Continue To Be Most Demanded

The senses, spaces, & sleep category contributes extensive revenue to the industry, and it will advance at a rate of 6.5% in the future. It includes products, services, and designs that improve the senses and mind–body link, along with the awareness of the larger impact of environmental stimuli on stress, mood, and sleep of a person.

Numerous products, such as smart beds, trackers, sleep accessories, sleep retreats, sleep applications, and nap cafes, are utilized for inducing sound sleep, optimally functioning senses, and relaxed mood.

Rise in Smartphone Usage Driving Sleep App Downloads

The growing disposable income leads to the rising penetration of smartphones, which contributes to the increasing number of mental wellness mobile application providers. This, along with the rising popularity of mobile health therapies, is making it easier for patients to address their mental health concerns.

Market Strongly Driven by Rising Schizophrenic Population

Schizophrenia will capture the third-significant industry share by the end of this decade, of around 13%. The disorder presents with a wide number of issues in thinking, behavior, and emotion. The growing incidence of schizophrenia is ascribed to the ongoing lifestyle changes, in turn, strengthening people's focus on their mental health.

Mental Wellness Market Report Coverage

By Disorder

Depression

Anxiety

Schizophrenia

Substance use disorder

Bipolar disorder

Alcohol use disorder

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Eating disorder

By Type

Senses, spaces, and sleep

Brain boosting nutraceuticals & botanicals

Self-improvement

Meditation and mindfulness

By Age Group

Adult

Geriatric

Teenager

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Spain



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa



Saudi Arabia

