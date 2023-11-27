MentalHealth.com Appoints Co-Founder Dr. Jesse Hanson, PhD, to Lead Clinical Care Team and Serve as Clinical Director

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading patient-first health technology company MentalHealth.com, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jesse Hanson, PhD, to lead its Clinical Care Team and serve as Clinical Director.

The company's newly established Clinical Care Team, comprised of seasoned medical professionals, experienced clinical practitioners, and highly regarded healthcare visionaries, works alongside leadership to oversee clinical innovations and uphold its patient-first culture.

"Dr. Hanson's extensive psychotherapeutic experience, coupled with his unique ability to integrate modern neuroscience with traditional healing practices, establishes him as the ideal candidate to assemble the top clinical care team in the mental health space and guide essential patient-first innovations," shared Daniel Rivette, CEO and Co-Founder of MentalHealth.com.

With a career dedicated to helping patients on their journey to recovery and personal growth, Dr. Hanson understands the unprecedented demand for simplified mental health care access and high-quality services and resources. In 2014, he co-founded Helix Healthcare Group in Toronto, where he held the role of Clinical Director. Today, alongside his psychotherapy practice at Hanson Healing, Dr. Hanson offers expert clinical guidance to several prominent digital health platforms. Additionally, he serves as the Chief Clinical Officer for both Dimensions Health Centers and Holos.Global, private retreat centers and wellness communities. Dr. Hanson also regularly facilitates leadership seminars for corporate executives, mental health professionals, and medical doctors.

"MentalHealth.com undertakes a vital initiative to support the many people experiencing significant mental health challenges," said Dr. Jesse Hanson. "As Clinical Director, my responsibility is to ensure our services and resources equip patients with a greater sense of self, the ability to identify and transform their own imbalances, and ultimately become their own best-therapist."

Dr. Jesse Hanson joins previously announced appointees to the MentalHealth.com Venture Advisory Team, including Fred Joyal and Gary Saint-Denis, co-founders of 1-800-DENTIST. In the coming months, MentalHealth.com will continue to announce members of its venture advisory and clinical care teams, each sharing alignment with the pursuit of making optimal mental health attainable for all.

About MentalHealth.com

MentalHealth.com is a patient-first health technology company driven by its mission to make optimal mental health attainable for everyone. With a focus on expanding care access, empowering patient choice, and enhancing care quality, the company delivers innovative solutions that support individuals throughout their mental health journey.

