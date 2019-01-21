Mente Group Records $500 Million Year In Biz Jet Sales

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mente Group , a leading global aircraft brokerage and consulting company active in mid-size and larger business jets, registered a record year for the company in 2018 for transactions. Since its founding in 2009, Mente Group has expanded into a full-service business jet strategic consulting company.

"This past year was a record year for Mente Group transactions in the aircraft segments where we operate," said Mente Group President and CEO Brian Proctor. "The dollar volume of our business jet transactions was very close to $500 million, up more than 40 percent over 2017, which was also a good year for the company. In addition, our team really came through as the number of Mente's business jet transactions increased over 20 percent on higher average aircraft values, as sales represented larger and newer aircraft in 2018. "

Proctor foresees that the business jet market will maintain momentum into 2019 as prices continue to climb for new and preowned jets, but possibly a lower number of overall transactions for used business jets due to a strong U.S. dollar, fewer preowned aircraft, restricted MRO upgrade capabilities, higher maintenance and pilot costs, rising interest rates and an uncertain political situation.

"We see 2019 as a little slower than 2018, but still ahead of 2017," Proctor said. "As a group, Mente is looking forward to some new initiatives in 2019 that will address a wide spectrum of strategic and tactical approaches to enable corporate flight departments and very high net worth individuals to experience greater success with their business jets and fleet operations."

To begin 2019, Mente's inventory of aircraft for sale includes a Gulfstream G550, Gulfstream G150, Gulfstream G450, a Challenger 350, a Cessna Citation VII, and a Cessna Citation CJ2+.

Mente Group is a leading business aviation and flight department advisory company specializing in aircraft transactions, talent management, asset management, and strategic, operational, and technical consulting. Mente serves large corporations, growth companies and private individuals worldwide and has partnered with many of the world's largest corporations, prominent entrepreneurs, growth companies, and private individuals. Its advisors have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions and performed more than 500 business jet consultations. For more info see www.mentegroup.com .

