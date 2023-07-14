Mentech Partners with China National Cycling Team as Xe1 Smartwatch Sponsor

News provided by

Mentech

14 Jul, 2023, 23:45 ET

The company is recruiting regional agents and distributors globally and open to collaborating with sports influencers to expand its global reach.

BEIJING, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentech Innovation ("Mentech" or "the Company"), a pioneering tech brand focusing on outdoor solutions, is thrilled to announce its official sponsorship of the China National Cycling Team and its strategic partnership with the Chinese Cycling Association as an official smartwatch partner.

Continue Reading
GLOBAL DISTRIBUTOR RECRUITMENT
GLOBAL DISTRIBUTOR RECRUITMENT
Mentech announce its official sponsorship of the China National Cycling Team.
Mentech announce its official sponsorship of the China National Cycling Team.

"We aspire to bring technological and experiential innovations to cycling through continuous research and development of our new product line," said Yang Xianjin, Chairman of Mentech. "We are also committed to promoting a low-carbon lifestyle and the well-being of the general public."

As part of the sponsorship, Mentech will provide the China National Cycling Team with outdoor ecological products and equipment – most notably the Company's Xe1 Smartwatch, a wearable accessory designed to meet the diverse needs of outdoor enthusiasts and athletes across various scenarios.

The Xe1 Smartwatch offers real-time data on environmental conditions, comprehensive exercise tracking, and personalized sports guidance, making it an ideal addition to outdoor athletes.

Additionally, the smartwatch revolutionizes outdoor exploration with its advanced four-point positioning system, which offers real-time location tracking and trajectory analysis. The Xe1 Smartwatch ensures precise location data, empowering riders to venture confidently onto new trails without the fear of getting lost by integrating GPS, Glonass, Galileo, and Beidou technologies.

Meanwhile, the smartwatch utilizes a photoplethysmography (PPG) optical heart-rate sensor for detection, enabling extensive health monitoring by tracking heart rate and blood oxygen levels throughout the day. Athletes can gain valuable insights into how their workouts affect their bodies, making it an indispensable tool for optimizing training sessions.

Established as a global leader in wearable technology, Mentech is actively seeking partnerships with watch agents and distributors across the globe, aiming to expand its global reach and introduce its cutting-edge products to new markets. (Visit: https://store.mentech.com/pages/dealer for more information)

Meanwhile, in line with its commitment to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, Mentech is also open to sponsor a wide range of sports events, including marathons, cycling races, car racing competitions, golf championships, skiing events and more. 

Furthermore, Mentech recognizes the power of influencers in shaping consumer opinions and is open to collaborating with individuals who are passionate about fitness and sports including professional athletes, sports bloggers and outdoor bloggers. (Visit: https://store.mentech.com/pages/affiliates for more details.)

CONTACT: Luna Xiao, [email protected] 

SOURCE Mentech

Also from this source

Milieuvriendelijke energieoplossingen gepresenteerd: Mentech bezoekt Intersolar Europe 2023

Mise en avant de solutions énergétiques respectueuses de l'environnement : Mentech participe à Intersolar Europe 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.