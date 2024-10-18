Mentholatum® Unveils Heel Revival Cream with Revolutionary Patented Technology Celebrating 135 Years of Innovation

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Mentholatum's 135th anniversary, the company proudly announces the launch of Mentholatum® Heel Revival Cream, a groundbreaking solution for persistent cracked heels. Now available on Amazon and coming to Walmart.com this November, this innovative product features patented technology and is backed by clinical studies, offering exceptional results in treating fungal infections often associated with cracked heels.

Mentholatum® Heel Revival Cream targets the root cause—fungal infections that often go unnoticed by sufferers. Clinically Proven Healing Technology

The product's development comes from Mentholatum's FootHealth™ Innovation Lab, a state-of-the-art technology center established in the headquarters of Rohto-Mentholatum® Company in Japan, dedicated to decades of foot care research. The FootHealth™ Innovation Lab has long been a hub for cutting-edge innovations in foot care, using advanced research and clinical data to develop breakthrough products that meet the needs of consumers.

Patented Technology for Comprehensive Foot Care

Developed in the FootHealth™ Innovation Lab, Mentholatum® Heel Revival Cream features a groundbreaking patented formula that penetrates deep into the skin to target and eliminate fungal infections at their source. With daily use, this unique technology not only resolves current issues but also helps prevent the recurrence of cracked heels. The formula ensures ongoing protection, giving users long-term relief and healthier, smoother heels.

Addressing the Root Cause, Not Just the Symptoms

While many products merely mask the symptoms of cracked heels, Mentholatum® Heel Revival Cream targets the root cause—fungal infections that often go unnoticed by sufferers. In fact, clinical studies show that fewer than 10% of cracked heel sufferers can identify that their symptoms are caused by fungus. With Mentholatum's advanced formula, the cream penetrates deep into the skin layers to combat hidden fungi, ensuring long-lasting results and healthier heels.

Clinically Proven Results

Backed by robust clinical trials, Mentholatum® Heel Revival Cream has been proven to dramatically improve cracked heels and dryness within just two weeks of use. 100% of users experienced significant improvement in their heel condition, while 9 out of 10 users reported immediate soothing relief upon application. After four weeks, all participants in the study maintained visible and sustained improvements, affirming the cream's powerful ability to deliver real, lasting results.

Celebrating 135 Years of Skincare Leadership

Founded in 1889, Mentholatum® has been at the forefront of skincare for over a century. As the company celebrates its 135th anniversary, the launch of Mentholatum® Heel Revival Cream represents a continuation of its rich history of creating high-quality, trusted products that improve daily life. With cutting-edge technologies and a steadfast commitment to consumer well-being, Mentholatum® remains a global leader in the skincare industry.

Availability

Mentholatum® Heel Revival Cream is now available on Amazon and will be launching on Walmart.com and mentholatumwellness.com in November 2024. For more details, visit the product's page on Amazon or learn more about The Mentholatum Company at Mentholatum.com.

