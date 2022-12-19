Mentice AB (publ) receives an order of 1,1 million USD for simulation solutions from Beijing Huanya Zhitong on behalf of the Chinese Medical Education Association.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (publ), Gothenburg, a world leader in simulation solutions for image-guided interventional therapies, announced today that Beijing Huanya Zhitong, Beijing, China, has signed an agreement to acquire Mentice VIST® simulation solutions for an order of 1,1 million USD.

For more information, please contact:

Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice

E-post: [email protected]

US Mobile. +1 (312) 860 5610

Sweden Mobile +46 (0) 703 09 22 22

About Mentice

Mentice is the world leader in virtual and physical simulation solutions for Image-Guided Interventional therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills, driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice's solutions are scientifically validated and specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice's solutions at: www.mentice.com

This information is information that Mentice AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 19 of December 17.00 CET, 2022.

Marketplace| Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm | Ticker symbol MNTC

Certified Adviser| FNCA Sweden AB, phone +46 8 528 00 399

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Mentice AB