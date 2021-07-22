Mentice publishes the company's interim report for the period January-June 2021

STOCKHOLM, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Second quarter (April–June 2021) and first half year (January-June 2021)

Order intake amounted to 40.2 (28.4) MSEK for the second quarter and 80.1 (60.9) MSEK for the first half year.

Order book by the end of the period was 67.9 (41.3) MSEK.

Net sales amounted to 46.4 (24.3) MSEK for the second quarter and 78.7 (58.1) MSEK for the first half year.

Earnings before depreciations (EBITDA) totaled -0.5 (-12,0) MSEK for the second quarter and -8.9 (-12.5) MSEK for the first half year.

Net income for the period amounted to -5.5 (-12.5) MSEK for the second quarter and -17.8 (-19.5) MSEK for the first half year.

Earnings per share (EPS) was -0.22 (-0.46) SEK for the second quarter and -0.72 (-0.67) SEK for the first half year.

for the second quarter and -0.72 for the first half year. Cash flow from operating activities totaled 6.7 (15.2) MSEK for the second quarter and -6.4 (16.7) MSEK for the first half year.

CEO Göran Malmberg comments:

"Very strong execution on deliveries from our order book during the quarter, combined with continued strong order intake, position us well for the year and enables us to present our strongest second quarter and the first half year for sales in Mentice's history. Our sales to hospitals, both direct and indirect via channels and strategic alliances, are still affected by the pandemic, but we have still managed to deliver an increase in net sales of 90.5% for the quarter and 34.5% for the first six months year over year. With this result, we are now back to demonstrating growth within the frame of our financial growth target. We are investing in our growing organization and preparing for the requirement for the second part of the year, but even more so for 2022."

Webcast presentation of the interim report

Mentice's interim report for January–June 2021 will be presented by CEO Göran Malmberg with the possibility to ask questions on July 22, 2021 at 09:30 CET. The presentation will be held via the web and in English.

To register for the presentation, please visit www.mentice.com/financial-reports-presentations.

Please make sure to register at least a few minutes in advance.

For more information, please contact:

Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice

Email: [email protected]

US Mobile. +1 (312) 860 5610

Sweden Mobile +46 (0) 703 09 22 22

About Mentice

Mentice is the world leader in software and hardware simulation solutions for endovascular therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. More information on www.mentice.com

This information is information that Mentice AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 08.30 CET on July 22, 2021.

Marketplace| Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm | Ticker symbol MNTC

Certified Adviser| FNCA Sweden AB, phone +46 8 528 00 399

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mentice-ab/r/mentice-publishes-the-company-s-interim-report-for-the-period-january-june-2021,c3388079

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18275/3388079/1447273.pdf PR Q2 Interim Report https://mb.cision.com/Public/18275/3388079/9ead7b703fb6a431.pdf Mentice Interim report April - June 2021

SOURCE Mentice AB