Mentice publishes the company's year-end report for the period January-December 2020

Strong order intake and substantial improvement of the company's order book as well as operating cash flow



Fourth quarter (October-December 2020)

Order intake amounted to 73.1 (54.7) MSEK.

Net sales amounted to 45.9 (60.2) MSEK.

Operating income for the period before depreciations (EBITDA) totalled 4.3 (11.8) MSEK.

Net income for the period amounted to 3.3 (7.8) MSEK.

Earnings per share (EPS) was 0.14 (0.32) SEK .

. Cash flow from operating activities totalled 20.1 (-16.6) MSEK.

Full year (January-December 2020)

Order intake amounted to 168.6 (139.1) MSEK.

Order book amounted to 66.4 (39.8) MSEK.

Net sales amounted to 137.5 (149.4) MSEK.

Operating income before depreciations (EBITDA) totalled -4.1 (-12.9) MSEK.

Net income amounted to -13.1 (-20.6) MSEK.

Earnings per share (EPS) was -0.54 (-1.05) SEK .

. Cash flow from operating activities totalled 30.5 (-37.3) MSEK.

CEO Göran Malmberg comments:

"For the full year of 2020, our order intake increased to 168.6 (139.1) MSEK. This corresponds to a 21% increase, which we consider a strong achievement considering the pandemic. Our net sales for the full year amounted to 137.5 (149,4) MSEK, and our order book increased with 26.6 MSEK to 66.4 (39.8) MSEK, including 12 (4)MSEK in subscription based software licenses, at the end of the year."

About Mentice

Mentice is the world leader in software and hardware simulation solutions for endovascular therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. More information on www.mentice.com

