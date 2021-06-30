Mentice receives order of total SEK 5.9 million from Baylis Medical Company

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (publ) a leading supplier of high-technology solutions for simulation in the medical sector with focus on interventional procedures, has entered into an agreement with Baylis Medical Company ("Baylis") to provide simulation solutions.

Based on this order, Mentice will support Baylis' product portfolio for transseptal puncture procedures with Mentice systems to be delivered in the second and third quarter of 2021.

The systems are based on the Mentice' VIST G5 platform and will support Baylis commercialization efforts to launch new medical devices in a safe and effective way by supporting clinical education.

The order will be accounted in the order book for the Medical Device Industry segment during the second quarter of 2021. The total value for the order amounts to SEK 5.9 million.

About Mentice

Mentice is the world leader in software and hardware simulation solutions for endovascular therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. More information on www.mentice.com

This information is information that Mentice AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 11.30 on June 30, 2021.

