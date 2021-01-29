Mentice's CEO Göran Malmberg to present the company's year-end 2020 report at a webcast conference call on February 4 at 9:30 CET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (STO: MNTC) announces that the company will present its year-end report via webcast conference call with the opportunity for interested parties to ask questions to CEO Göran Malmberg and CFO Elisabet Lund.

To register for the presentation of the year-end report for the period January - December 2020, which will be held on February 4 at 9.30 CET, visit www.mentice.com/financial-reports-presentations

The presentation will be held in English. Participants are advised to register at least a few minutes in advance.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Malmberg

CEO

Mentice

Email: [email protected]

Tel US: +1 (312) 860 5610

Tel Sweden: +46 (0) 703 09 22 22

Market place: Nasdaq First North Premier, Stockholm | Ticker symbol: MNTC

Certified Adviser: FNCA Sweden AB, tel +46 8 528 00 399 e-post [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mentice-ab/r/mentice-s-ceo-goran-malmberg-to-present-the-company-s-year-end-2020-report-at-a-webcast-conference-c,c3276254

SOURCE Mentice AB