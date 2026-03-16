Mentis Care Announces Research Collaboration with Emory University to Advance Channel-Agnostic AI for Seizure Detection and Prediction

A multi-year Sponsored Research Agreement with Emory's School of Medicine to build a transformer-based EEG foundation model that works reliably across clinical and wearable settings, addressing a persistent barrier to real-world epilepsy care.

TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Mentis Care, an AI-driven neuromonitoring company, today announced a two-year research collaboration with Emory University to develop channel-agnostic AI models for seizure detection and real-time prediction, technology that could fundamentally change how epilepsy is managed.

Epilepsy affects more than 50 million people worldwide, yet for roughly one in three patients, no therapy combination will ever fully control their seizures. A core reason: monitoring requires a clinical setting, so a chronic disease is treated episodically, in snapshots, while patients cycle through medications for years based on fragmentary data. The obstacle to continuous, real-world monitoring has been EEG complexity. Seizures vary in origin and intensity, historically requiring 20 or more scalp electrodes to accurately detect and measure a seizure; and even then, conventional systems can't reliably distinguish a real seizure from "noise" as ordinary as tapping the scalp.

But recent advances in AI have demonstrated the potential to detect seizures from fewer sensors by filtering artifacts more effectively. Further, improvements in AI are also showing promise to predict seizures, an area long pursued but not yet reliably realized in clinical practice. Five minutes of advance warning is the difference between independence and fear for millions of patients. Mentis Care is building the technology to deliver it.

Under a Sponsored Research Agreement, Mentis Care is funding a program led by Dr. Samaneh Nasiri at Emory's School of Medicine to build a transformer-based EEG foundation model that operates across heterogeneous EEG configurations, from standard 10-20 clinical systems to reduced-channel wearables. The collaboration is centered on a channel-agnostic architecture designed to maintain consistent performance across heterogeneous EEG systems, with the aim of mitigating the degradation that has historically limited real-world deployment. The agreement includes provisions for a subsequent license framework for commercialization of resulting technologies.

The research described here is at an early stage. Any future product resulting from this work would be subject to further development, clinical testing, and applicable regulatory review and approval before it could be made available to patients.

RESEARCH PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

The research collaboration draws on more than one million hours of de-identified EEG data from Emory Healthcare and advances across five workstreams:

Large-scale data curation and standardized preprocessing pipelines

Development of a high-performance seizure detection foundation model

Validation across diverse patient populations and recording environments

Adaptation of the foundation model to reduced-channel wearable EEG systems

Extension into a real-time seizure prediction module targeting at least five minutes of preictal forecasting

Mentis Care's AI and engineering team will collaborate with Emory Researchers on architecture refinement, validation, and system integration — ensuring research outputs are built for commercial deployment from day one.

LEADERSHIP PERSPECTIVES

"We are on a mission to transform epilepsy care: to shorten the years patients spend cycling through treatments and to reduce the number who never achieve stability. Channel-agnostic AI is not a feature; it is the foundation that makes continuous, real-world monitoring possible for the first time. For the one in three people whose seizures remain uncontrolled, that changes everything."

— Hassan Kotob, CEO, Mentis Care

"Foundation models are redefining what's possible in healthcare, and nowhere is that more apparent than in seizure detection. By adapting across channel configurations, they enable high-performance detection even in reduced-channel wearable formats, bringing clinical-grade monitoring closer to everyday life. We were among the first to pursue this direction, and our focus remains the same: closing the gap between research and clinical reality. This collaboration is a cornerstone for unlocking EEG at scale and advancing a broader understanding of brain function that benefits all of medicine."

— Dr. Samaneh Nasiri, Principal Investigator, Emory University School of Medicine; also serves in an advisory capacity for Mentis Care

"The eye may be the window into the brain, but the EEG is the brain's stethoscope that listens to its electrical conversations ... and not just for epilepsy, but for sleep, memory, movement disorders, and many other neurological conditions we are only beginning to understand. This research collaboration will accelerate our analysis of EEG at scale and will bring us closer to a broader understanding of brain function that will benefit a broad range of diseases."

— Dr. Gari Clifford, DPhil, Chair, Department of Biomedical Informatics; Professor of Biomedical Informatics and Biomedical Engineering, Emory University & Georgia Institute of Technology

"Beyond innovative medicines, SK Biopharmaceuticals is exploring new possibilities in patient treatment through AI-based digital healthcare. Through Mentis Care, we will continue to advance patient-centered therapeutic innovation by integrating AI technologies."

— Donghoon Lee, President & CEO, SK Biopharmaceuticals and its U.S. subsidiaries SK Life Science, Inc. and SK Life Science Labs

ABOUT MENTIS CARE

Mentis Care is an AI medical technology company developing a channel-agnostic, device-agnostic platform, developed as a Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) for real-time seizure detection and prediction. Pursuing FDA clearance, Mentis is transforming epilepsy management for the 50 million patients living with the condition worldwide. Mentis Care is a joint venture between SK Biopharmaceuticals and Eurofarma.

ABOUT EMORY UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

Emory University is one of the nation's leading research universities, home to a top-ranked neurology program and the Emory Epilepsy Center, a designated Level 4 Epilepsy Center. Emory Healthcare's neurophysiology infrastructure encompasses one of the largest clinical EEG datasets in the United States.

SOURCE Mentis Care, Inc.