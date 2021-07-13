MENTIS' Dynamic Data Masking Solution iMask™ named 'Strong Performer' in Forrester Wave Report for Dynamic Data Masking Solutions, Q3 2021

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iMask™, the dynamic data masking solution of MENTIS Inc. has been ranked as a 'Strong Performer' in the recently published Forrester Wave for Dynamic Data Masking Solutions for Q3 2021. Of all the vendors in the market, 8 of the most significant vendors were identified for this report.

The Forrester report serves as a guide to help inform data privacy and protection customers during the selection process and focuses on identifying the functionality that Dynamic Data Masking solutions should provide, identifying the top vendors and solutions, and providing an assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of these Dynamic Data Masking solutions. Overall, the report found that "the MENTIS solution suite offers capabilities to support right from Sensitive Data Discovery to Data Minimization. Its iMask™ product for dynamic data masking can be deployed in numerous ways: agent embedded in the database; database via proxy; application via API, REST API, database; or web proxy. It supports structured, semi structured, and unstructured data types. Other notable strengths of its offering include the variety of masking techniques used, data re-identification/ inference detection and prevention, and integrations for access control."

With a score of 4.2, MENTIS' strength of the offering trumped over all other vendors featured in the wave.

"Customers of our iMask™ product have long recognized it as a superior offering with unmatched flexibility and ease of use," said Krishnan Cheerath, Manager, Product Management. "The position of Strong Performer in the recently published wave report by Forrester stands testimony to the capability that this solution offers. We continually strive to better our product and this recognition is an encouragement to all of us at MENTIS to continue to provide best in class products that cater to the needs of our customers."

About MENTIS:

MENTIS is an award-winning software for Enterprise Governance, Privacy & Security. Trusted by icons of industries and institutions in the world, MENTIS' customer roster includes Top Swiss Banks, Fortune 10 companies; national airlines; Ivy League universities; international industrial behemoths and retail giants; and global leaders in the highly regulated financial services and healthcare industries.

