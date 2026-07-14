Mentis Health Solutions Launches a New Community-Based Model to Solve the Nation's Treatment Capacity Crisis

A first-of-its-kind turnkey solution that unites clinical behavioral health services and normative treatment residences to expand care capacity rapidly and efficiently.

GALVESTON, Texas, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentis Health Solutions (Mentis) today announced the launch of a category-defining solution designed to replace the slow, costly, and ineffective approaches that have long constrained behavioral healthcare in the United States. The model combines comprehensive clinical staffing and programming with rapidly deployed treatment residences to expand access to care far more efficiently and cost-effectively.

Across the country, behavioral health systems are facing capacity crises with skyrocketing demand, limited treatment availability, and growing delays and backlogs in access to care. Agencies in communities continue to seek novel solutions that improve outcomes while expanding access to clinically appropriate treatment for individuals with behavioral health needs. Too many individuals wait months for care, cycle through institutions, or are treated in environments that undermine recovery. Meanwhile, traditional facility expansion can take years and exceed $1 million per bed. A new solution is needed.

Mentis delivers purpose-built, highly scalable residential facilities that are rapidly deployable to promote community-based recovery with dignity and engagement. The Mentis model fully integrates decades of clinical staffing and programming expertise, delivered within thoughtfully and therapeutically designed normative environments that feature natural light, open courtyards, and clinical spaces that actively support care delivery and recovery. Attention is given to providing settings that are physically and emotionally safe. Services are designed to target the most urgent gaps in behavioral health populations, including:

Crisis stabilization and intervention





Competency restoration services (in-jail and residential)





State hospital overflow and step-down care





Substance use treatment and recovery support





Community transition and re-entry service

The model is intentionally flexible, allowing communities to scale services more quickly than traditional development timelines while maintaining a strong focus on clinical quality, operational efficiency, and client-centered care. Similar models have demonstrated self-funding over time by reducing state hospital admissions and easing pressure on local jail systems.

"Too many communities are struggling to meet growing behavioral health needs with limited treatment capacity," said Tim Harlin, CEO of Centurion Health, a Mentis trade partner. "Mentis was created to help expand access to care through flexible, treatment-focused solutions built around recovery, stability, and long-term success."

Mentis solutions are designed to support a variety of behavioral health needs and levels of care through adaptable service models and therapeutic environments that can be tailored to the needs of each community. Programs emphasize multidisciplinary care teams, structured behavioral health programming, and environments that promote treatment engagement and continuity of care.

"Legacy systems cannot meet current demands and frequently result in care being delivered in unsuitable settings, leading to inadequate results," said Buddy Johns, President of ModCorr. "As a Mentis trade partner, ModCorr's mission is to expand access to appropriate care by ensuring it is delivered in the right setting and at the right time. Through this commitment, we aim to empower communities and correctional health systems with solutions that are rapidly deployable, adaptable, scalable, and designed to address the evolving complexities of behavioral health."

As communities continue seeking rapid yet sustainable approaches to behavioral health delivery, Mentis sets a new standard—purpose-built for modern demand and designed to work where traditional models fall short.

This is behavioral healthcare, redefined.

About Mentis Health Solutions

Mentis Health Solutions delivers community-based behavioral health solutions designed to expand access to treatment, stabilization, competency restoration, and transition services for high-need populations. By integrating clinical operations, behavioral health programming, and adaptable care environments, Mentis helps communities respond to growing behavioral health demands with scalable, patient-centered solutions. Together with our trade partners, Centurion Health and ModCorr, Mentis expands access to high-quality behavioral health treatment across the United States, where it is needed most.

For more information, visit: MentisHealth.com

SOURCE Mentis Health Solutions