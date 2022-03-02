MENTIS Inc. announces rebrand to Mage™

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MENTIS Inc. today announced its rebrand to Mage™, with the new name and logo reflecting the organization's new offerings and strategic direction. Demands of the new information landscape, coupled with a consolidation in vendor presence, positions Mage™ to expand its market significantly. Mage™ builds on MENTIS' traditional strengths in data security and applies its innovative approach to the data privacy market.

Mage brand video

MENTIS had understood the rapid evolution in privacy requirements was creating a solution gap in the market. In its view, vendors offering a robust data security product should streamline the challenges organizations face by addressing privacy and regulatory compliance objectives as well. The right solution should also work seamlessly across the varied data landscape found in most organizations: not only on legacy platforms, but also the modern data platforms.

Embarking on Project Butterfly, MENTIS doubled down on extending its platform's capabilities across platforms, while creating new solution approaches that built on the strengths of its current product offerings. Founder and CEO Rajesh Parthasarathy explained, "Mage™ retains the DNA of MENTIS and extends it further. Our goal is to be the go-to solution for enterprises around the world who are looking to solve their privacy and data security needs. This is reflected in our new logo which references the DNA helix structure and also suggests a puzzle piece – the missing piece in an organization's privacy and security posture - which Mage™ aims to fill."

The period also saw the organization enhancing its leadership and partner ecosystem. Parthasarathy continued, "MENTIS felt the effects of the pandemic, of course, but rather than battening down the hatches, we decided to take advantage of a tough situation and go full steam ahead on a transformation. We had been heading in a new direction, and here was the opportunity to invest time and creative energy. We got company-wide buy in, and thus began Project Butterfly. Two years later, we are bringing to the market an entirely new approach to data security and privacy."

Paula Capps, COO of MENTIS added, "When it comes to data security, MENTIS has always been best-of-breed – something we have always been proud of. Mage™ will build on that legacy and explore new directions as the world of security and privacy evolves. As COO, I am also pleased that our investment in this new direction allowed us to encourage our team's growth as well."

Parthasarathy concluded, "It hasn't been an easy two years, but we are happy to say that our transformation also involved some rather aggressive metrics that we felt we had to target if we were going to make this investment. We did better than expected. In spite of the pandemic, our sales have quadrupled from our 2019 numbers, and our sales velocity has also increased substantially. Our entire team shares responsibility for our transformation. It was a group effort."

About Mage™:

Mage™ is the leading solutions provider for data security and data privacy software for global enterprises. Built upon a patented and award-winning solution, the Mage platform enables organizations to stay on top of privacy regulations while ensuring security and privacy of data. Top Swiss Banks, Fortune 10 organizations, Ivy League Universities, and Industry Leaders in the financial and healthcare businesses protect their sensitive data with the Mage™ platform for Data Privacy and Security. Deploying state-of-the-art privacy enhancing technologies for securing data, Mage™ delivers robust data security while ensuring privacy of individuals.

