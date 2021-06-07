MENTIS named as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customer's Choice for Data Masking

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MENTIS Inc. has been named as the Customer's Choice for Data Masking for the year 2021. This is the second year on the trot that MENTIS has been given this recognition.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service. This allows decision-makers to benefit from the firsthand experiences of their peers to make more insightful decisions.

MENTIS is one of the 10 vendors to have qualified for consideration for this recognition, and one of the only 2 to be recognized as a Customer's Choice.

"MENTIS has always kept the needs of our customers at the forefront of anything that we do. We believe that being named as the Customer's Choice stands testimony to our commitment to provide an innovative solution, while addressing all the needs of our customers. We are extremely grateful to all our customers who have taken their time out to review our offerings and sharing their feedback through the Gartner Peer Insights Portal." said Rajesh Parthasarathy, Founder and CEO.

Padma Vemuri, VP of Development stated, "As a development VP, I could not be more pleased to see how our products are helping customers meet their needs. I am glad that customers find value in our products and services and I am grateful for their confidence in MENTIS. We will work hard to maintain the trust and continue to deliver industry-leading data security solutions."

MENTIS is an award-winning software for Enterprise Governance, Privacy & Security. Trusted by icons of industries and institutions in the world, MENTIS' customer roster includes Top Swiss Banks, Fortune 10 companies; national airlines; Ivy League universities; international industrial behemoths and retail giants; and global leaders in the highly regulated financial services and healthcare industries.

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. For more information, please visit https://www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

