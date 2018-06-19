Ment'or BKB Foundation Now Accepting Applications For Young Chef Competition And Commis Competitions

The Young Chef Competition launched in 2014 to recognize outstanding young chefs throughout the country. Selected candidates and their assistants compete in a 2 hour and 35-minute live cooking competition in front of a panel of esteemed chef judges from across the country, scoring on taste, presentation and kitchen organization. Winners will earn the coveted opportunity to travel to Lyon, France with the Bocuse d'Or Team USA 2019, as they compete to defend their gold win from the 2017 competition.

"When I was just starting my culinary training, I was always looking for ways to keep pushing myself and seeking opportunities. Competing in the 2016 Commis Competition changed my culinary career in ways I couldn't imagine. At the time it was something completely outside of my comfort zone, but I was encouraged by my mentors to apply. I ended up winning the competition, which allowed me to train alongside Team USA 2017, and now I am representing my country as the Commis for Team USA 2019! I encourage all aspiring chefs to step outside of their comfort zone for the opportunities that ment'or provides," exclaims Chef Mimi Chen, Commis for Team USA 2019.

The third annual Commis competition will also be returning this year to continue to inspire those beginning their culinary careers and to introduce these talents to the world's competition of the Bocuse d'Or. Commis candidates will compete in an hour and a half live cooking competition and will be judged by the same panel of chef judges on excellence in overall taste, presentation and kitchen organization.

"The mentors and chefs early in my career were vital in shaping who I am today as a chef. I understand the need and importance of mentorship and wanted to join Chefs Boulud, Keller and Bocuse in helping to form ment'or and inspire the next generation of chefs in the US," says Chef Gavin Kaysen, Team USA Vice President. "The Young Chef and Commis Competitions provide these talented and up-and-coming cooks an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their skills and access our growing network of Culinary Council member chefs."

Candidates of both the Young Chef Competition and the Commis competition will be paired with advisors from the ment'or culinary council, including previous Bocuse d'Or competitors to guide them throughout their training. Winners will have the choice of a cash prize or the opportunity to travel to Lyon, France to watch and cheer on Team USA 2019 Chefs Matthew Kirkley and Mimi Chen at the Bocuse d'Or 2019 Finals.

Applications are available now at http://www.mentorbkb.org/youngchefs/ and will be accepted through August 6, 2018. More information about the Young Chef and Commis Competitions and other ment'or programs can be found on the ment'or website and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ment'or

The ment'or BKB Foundation is a nonprofit that aims to inspire excellence in young culinary professionals and preserve the traditions and quality of cuisine in America. Ment'or is led by Founders Chefs Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller and Jérôme Bocuse, as well as an esteemed Culinary Council of over forty renowned chefs. Educational grants and internships are offered to culinary professionals through the Continuing Education Program, $1.2 million in grants have been awarded to date. The Young Chef and Commis Competition series offer yet another opportunity for them to further their careers. Ment'or is also responsible for recruiting, training, and financially supporting the promising young American talents who represent Team USA in the prestigious biennial Bocuse d'Or competition, held in Lyon, France. For the first time in history, Team USA 2017 won the coveted Gold Medal at the Bocuse d'Or.

