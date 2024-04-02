Mentor Collective Appoints Accomplished EdTech Leader Andrew Rosen to Board of Directors

Co-Founder of Blackboard and Former Interfolio CEO Joins Emerging EdTech Startup to Further Growth in Higher Education Market

BOSTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentor Collective, higher education's preferred edtech platform for peer mentorship, announced today that Andrew Rosen – Co-Founder of global learning management system Blackboard and former CEO of Interfolio – has joined the company's board of directors, effective immediately. Rosen brings with him three decades of expertise scaling problem-solving technologies within higher education and will focus on advancing Mentor Collective's peer-powered student success platform as a preeminent solution for institutions to foster student sense of belonging. Mentor Collective is currently ingrained in the strategic plans of 200+ colleges and universities across the U.S. as a mechanism to close opportunity gaps and drive college enrollment and retention through impactful peer connections.

Rosen's appointment is one of several major company changes in the last quarter , signaling a new era for Mentor Collective as a competitive player in the higher education student success space. Rosen comes to Mentor Collective with an illustrious career of proven results founding and nurturing now household names in higher education – including Blackboard (now Anthology), Presidium, Inc. (now Blackboard Student Services), and Interfolio (now owned by Elsevier). As Co-Founder of an industry-leading learning management system at Blackboard, Rosen was among a few trailblazers in student success technology, eventually taking the company public in 2004 after raising $103 million through five rounds of venture funding. Rosen then shifted his attention to growing Presidium, Inc. to over 550 customers and then joined the Education Advisory Board as General Manager of its Education Technology sector. Most recently, he served as CEO of Interfolio, growing the company to serve more than 400 clients in 25 countries and creating the category with its leading Faculty Information System.

"I'm very excited and honored to build upon all that Mentor Collective has done in regard to creating a system that addresses a very real challenge in higher education, learning when students need support when they won't explicitly confide in student advisors or faculty," said Rosen of his appointment. "I'm in the business of activating data that moves the student and administrator experience forward. What Mentor Collective has done is bridge a pervasive data gap between true student success and what predictive models can detect; and they've done it in a way that emphasizes the psychosocial needs of students in addition to their academic needs."

Following her promotion from Chief Product Officer to CEO, Erin Mayhood sees Rosen's appointment as coming at a critical time for students and institutions working tirelessly to anticipate and address student need.

"I'm truly honored to welcome Andrew Rosen to the Mentor Collective Board," said Mayhood. "Andrew's proven track record of innovation and dedication to the education space is a perfect match for Mentor Collective at this stage of our growth. We look forward to working with him to steer the evolution of Mentor Collective, enriching student experiences to cultivate belonging and connectivity. We are excited to leverage Andrew's expertise to equip campus leaders with invaluable data, fortifying advising practices, driving institutional research, and facilitating strategic planning initiatives."

Committed to enhancing the student experience through the power of peer relationships, Mentor Collective's impact on student engagement, belonging and persistence are unparalleled in the industry. Learn more at mentorcollective.org .

About Mentor Collective

Mentor Collective is an education technology provider that drives student belonging and retention through research-backed, scalable peer mentorship solutions. Supported by Lumina Foundation, Mentor Collective's proprietary approach to student success brings student insights to the forefront of strategic planning.

