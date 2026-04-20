Mentor Collective Appoints Seasoned Edtech and Growth Executive Patrick Garayta as CEO

Patrick Garayta to lead next phase of growth as Mentor Collective expands its impact on student success and institutional outcomes

WILMINGTON, Del., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentor Collective, higher education's preferred edtech platform for peer mentorship, announced the appointment of Patrick Garayta as Chief Executive Officer.

Patrick brings more than two decades of experience driving growth, go-to-market transformation, and revenue strategy across the education technology landscape. He will lead Mentor Collective through its next phase of expansion, scaling the company's impact across higher education as institutions increasingly prioritize belonging, retention, and career readiness.

“I see an opportunity to partner with institutions to drive increased academic and career outcomes via mentorship." Post this

Since its founding, Mentor Collective has partnered with more than 200 colleges and universities to embed mentorship into the student experience to help institutions strengthen engagement, improve persistence, and close equity gaps. In 2026, Mentor Collective was named to the Inc. 5000 List for the seventh year in a row and was featured in The Rise 40, a new report from Huron Consulting Group highlighting the top companies shaping the future of the student lifecycle across recruitment, retention, and career readiness. Under Patrick's leadership, the company will accelerate its work partnering with colleges and universities focused on evolving how they enable students to realize the promise of an education.

"It's an incredible time in higher education," said Patrick. "I see an opportunity to partner with institutions to drive increased academic and career outcomes via mentorship. I genuinely believe that if done the right way, mentorship can be the key to enabling student success scalably, efficiently, and sustainably for all colleges and universities."

Patrick most recently served as Senior Vice President of Global Knowledge at Skillsoft, where he led global go-to-market strategy and execution. Prior to that, he was Chief Revenue Officer at SignUpGenius, where he drove significant revenue growth and operational scale. His earlier leadership roles at Blackboard, EVERFI, and Flat World Education reflect a longstanding commitment to supporting institutions and learners through technology-enabled solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Patrick as CEO at such a pivotal moment for both Mentor Collective and higher education. Patrick brings a powerful combination of commercial leadership and deep understanding of the education landscape. His track record of scaling organizations and driving meaningful outcomes makes him the ideal leader for this next phase of growth. We are confident that under his leadership, Mentor Collective will continue to expand its impact and help more institutions deliver the connection, support, and outcomes today's students need to succeed," said Jit Sinha, Co-Founder of Resolve Growth Partners.

Patrick added, "As someone who has spent my career working alongside colleges and universities, I've seen firsthand the power of connection in shaping student outcomes. I'm excited to build on Mentor Collective's strong foundation and partner with institutions to ensure every student has the relationships and support they need to thrive."

With Patrick's appointment, Mentor Collective is poised to further strengthen its position as a trusted partner to higher education institutions nationwide, delivering measurable outcomes through scalable, human-centered mentorship.

To learn more about the Mentor Collective visit mentorcollective.org.

Connect with Mentor Collective on social media:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/mentorcollective

About Mentor Collective

Mentor Collective is an education technology provider that drives student belonging and retention through research-backed, scalable peer mentorship solutions. The company's mission is to ensure every learner realizes their full potential through connections, confidence, and support—not by chance, but by design. Mentor Collective enables organizations to embed structured mentorship into the fabric of the learner experience, strengthening belonging, accelerating career readiness, and improving retention. Backed by over a decade of results, Mentor Collective supports more than one million participants across 200+ partnerships.

SOURCE Mentor Collective