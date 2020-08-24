Mentor Foundation USA to Host Virtual Gala in Support of Youth as COVID-19 Adversely Impacts Mental Health and Substance Abuse Efforts

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 29, 2020 at 7pm EST | 4PM PST, Mentor Foundation USA will host an In Light of Youth Summer Gala, a virtual event streaming worldwide on YouTube and Facebook, to raise awareness around the importance of positive youth development and drug prevention. Actor and producer Dolph Lundgren will emcee the event from his home in Hollywood, which will include awards, youth testimonials, musical performances, and special remarks from Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden, Her Highness Princess Sora Saud, and world-renowned pop artist Romero Britto.

A Parents for Prevention Award, which identifies and honors outstanding individuals for their efforts and achievements in raising awareness around youth health and prevention will be given in special recognition to Anki Lidén and Klas Bergling, for their work through the Tim Bergling Foundation, an organization that advocates for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency and actively work to remove the stigma attached to suicide and mental health issues.

The Foundation was created after the death of their son Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii – one of the most acclaimed and beloved producer, performer, and songwriter in modern music. In the short time since its creation in September 2019, The Tim Bergling Foundation has partnered with numerous organizations such as Mind and Bris to achieve its goal of having a 24-hour suicide hotline in Sweden for adults, young adults, teens and children. With these organizations and others including Suicide Zero and Choice, the Foundation advocates for the awareness of mental health issues among young people and preventative actions against suicide and the dangers of drug use as a pathway to mental illness.

This virtual gala is hosted by Mentor Foundation USA to help bring support and awareness to the importance of adolescent substance use prevention, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Young peoples' routines have changed, along with an increased isolation from friends and normalcy, which can add anxiety to an already stressful time in their lives. Without the right support, teens might find themselves at increased levels turning to the use of harmful substances, as a coping mechanism.

The event registration if free for the public to help promote awareness and education around the important issue of youth health and well-being, a topic more relevant than ever with COVID-19 adversely impacting mental health and substance abuse efforts around the globe. "As many people today have an appetite for normalcy and socialization, this virtual gala aims to bring together people around the globe in an evening of education and celebration, all from the comfort of their homes. Dress-up, pull out your finest china, and don't forget to tag us on social media using #MentorGala to interact with us and for an opportunity and win some special prizes," says Michaela Pratt, President & CEO of Mentor Foundation USA.

Mentor Foundation USA is 501(c)(3) organization working to empower young people to live healthy and productive lives, free of substance use. They are a member affiliate of Mentor International founded in 1994 by Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden and in collaboration with the World Health Organization. Mentor is today the leading NGO working globally to help young people make healthy life choices

