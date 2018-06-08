Mentor Veloce hardware emulation platform now available on Amazon Web Services

As the need for hardware emulation changes within a company, there are now more options for deployment of emulation solutions in a data center. Many customers choose to deploy their emulation resources in an on-premise strategy, while others choose an off-premise or co-located strategy based on business needs. Now there is another distinct option, as Mentor has worked in collaboration with AWS to enable access to the Veloce platform directly from AWS. This important milestone reinforces Mentor's strong commitment to providing its semiconductor customers with a full complement of services on the cloud for end-to-end semiconductor design and verification.

Initial pilot projects to validate the use model of Veloce on AWS were conducted by Softnautics. They provide value-added IP-based VLSI and embedded software solutions in key areas like artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), connectivity, storage and security to customers worldwide. These pilot projects have demonstrated not only that Veloce on AWS is secure, but that moving a complex hardware technology to the cloud is possible.

"Our commitment to customers is to provide a wide range of IP-based solutions to their precise requirements, on time and within budget," said Amit Vashi, COO, Softnautics. "We are excited to have our VLSI IP-based solution integrated on the Veloce platform, as well as to be part of the effort to validate the use model of emulation (Veloce) on Amazon Web Services."

"Having a cloud-based option for hardware emulation is about delivering convenience and flexibility," said Eric Selosse, vice president and general manager of the Emulation Division of Mentor, a Siemens business. "Customers using the Veloce Strato platform are already familiar with the flexibility of the platform in terms of the capacity options it offers. The additional option of Veloce on Amazon Web Services gives our customers the ability to respond to capacity demands in a quick and cost-effective manner."

Mentor, Softnautics and Amazon Web Services will share more details at an invite-only luncheon on Wednesday, June 27th at the Design Automation Conference in San Francisco.

About the Veloce Strato emulation platform

The Veloce Strato emulation platform uses innovative software, running on powerful, qualified hardware and an extensible operating system, to target design risks faster than hardware-centric strategies. Now considered among the most versatile and powerful of verification tools, emulation greatly expands the ability of project teams to conduct hardware debugging, hardware/software co-verification or integration, system-level prototyping, low-power verification, and power estimation and performance characterization. The Veloce Strato platform further demonstrates how Mentor, a Siemens business, continues to pioneer all facets of hardware emulation with the largest portfolio of use models (Apps), excellent total throughput, fastest co-model bandwidth and time-to-visibility, and a roadmap to the highest effective capacity (up to 15BG) available.

Contact for journalists

Suzanne Graham

Phone: +1 503 685 7789; E-mail: suzanne.graham@siemens.com

Mentor Graphics Corporation, a Siemens business, is a world leader in electronic hardware and software design solutions, providing products, consulting services, and award-winning support for the world's most successful electronic, semiconductor, and systems companies. Corporate headquarters are located at 8005 S.W. Boeckman Road, Wilsonville, Oregon 97070-7777. Web site: http://www.mentor.com.

Mentor Graphics, Mentor and Veloce are registered trademarks of Mentor Graphics Corporation. All other company or product names are the registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owner.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mentor-veloce-hardware-emulation-platform-now-available-on-amazon-web-services-300662567.html

SOURCE Mentor, a Siemens business

Related Links

https://www.mentor.com

