Mentoring Software Provider Insala Releases P(3) Power Matching

Mentoring is one of the most valuable and effective development opportunities an organization can offer employees, but the benefits can be elusive if participants are not properly matched. "Making sure your mentees are matched with the best possible mentor, will determine the success of your program" states Stephen Grindrod, COO "We have managed to do that by truly taking all the elements of what is needed for that best possible match."

Participant matching can be labor intensive driving up administrative needs and program cost. Mentoring software with a matching algorithm provides a time savings of 93-100% for program administrators and increases the likelihood of overall program success and ROI. Insala's mentoring software allows organizations to input custom matching criteria which is used by the P3 algorithm to then create mentor-mentee pairings that meet individual developmental needs while also aligning with business and program goals.

About Insala

Insala is a leading global provider mentoring software and talent development solutions through innovative web-based SaaS (Software as a Service) technology. Insala seeks to be a partner to organizations by focusing on their employees' development at every stage of the employment lifecycle, providing solutions for career development, mentoring, coaching, career transition, and corporate alumni programs. For more information, please visit https://www.insala.com.

SOURCE Insala

Related Links

https://www.insala.com

