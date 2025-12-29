Mentors Making a Difference

An Education Cannot Wait-funded programme delivered by World Vision in Burundi is using community mentors – school Aunties and Uncles – to promote well-being.

CIBITOKE, Burundi, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In Cibitoke, one woman has made it her mission to ensure that girls stay in school. Meet Josephine, a school auntie in the Rugombo commune who embodies the Burundian tradition of guiding students through their teenage years by providing emotional and academic support, much like a trusted second parent.

School Auntie Josephine listens and advises girls on their journey through adolescence. © World Vision Burundi

With funding from Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the "Komezawige Programme" (Kirundi for "Keep Studying") is implemented by a range of partners led by World Vision Burundi, in coordination with the national government. The programme focuses on ensuring education continuity for crisis-affected children and youth. This Multi-Year Resilience Programme provides essential mental health, psychosocial, and holistic education support for girls and boys impacted by the ongoing crises in Burundi.

A key innovative feature of the programme is the role of mentors, known as Aunties and Uncles, who serve as trusted guides during turbulent times. School Auntie Josephine helps girls overcome menstrual stigma by holding discussions, offering support, and distributing dignity pads to ensure regular school attendance.

"Discussions have brought a positive impact; girls support each other through advice or come to me for support and sometimes I can ask permission to go home from the school principal on their behalf once they do not feel well," says Josephine.

School Auntie Josephine aims to break menstrual taboos. "In the past, when young girls got their period while they were at school, they did not have a school adult to whom they would turn for advice or support," she says.

Without support, girls felt embarrassed and were teased by boys. This led to emotional distress and some girls even dropped out because of the cultural stigma and lack of hygiene products available to them.

"In some discussions organized, boys are invited and we let them know it's not okay to make fun of girls when they realize that they are in their menstrual period," says Josephine. She has initiated open discussions, not only with girls but also with boys. Girls feel empowered to seek support, improving their emotional well-being and reducing absenteeism. Meanwhile, boys have gained a deeper understanding of their female peers' experiences. As a result, a culture of respect and inclusivity can be felt throughout the school.

"Whenever I have an uncertainty, I turn to Josephine, and I feel supported through her advice," says 14-year-old student Jeanine.

Many young Burundians are out of school.

The youth of Burundi make up half of the country's population, and often experience high rates of poverty with limited access to education. Early pregnancy and heavy family responsibilities add to the educational challenges faced by Burundi's adolescent girls, limiting their access to education. Traditional gender roles place heavy burdens on both genders; girls are responsible for household chores, while boys face pressure to support their families financially, often making education an afterthought.

Climate change, political unrest and poverty are additional challenges faced by Burundians. Limited resources make it difficult for children to return to school, increasing their risk of exploitation and negatively impacting their education.

In response to these challenges, ECW announced a catalytic grant in Burundi in late-2021. This programme includes supporting the recruitment and training of teachers, increasing school resilience by providing disaster risk reduction training to educators, rehabilitating and constructing classrooms and WASH facilities, and providing school meals.

Dignity pads are provided to all girls in need of them. Fourteen-year-old Jeanine's parents don't have the financial means to buy dignity pads. In the past, she recalls missing school on the days she was on her period. Through this new ECW-funded initiative, she can attend school without interruption. "I was given 5 reusable dignity pads. I feel supported and this encourages me to go far with learning," she says.

While the pads are important for managing menstrual hygiene, they also eliminate educational barriers by providing girls with the opportunity to focus on their learning.

In areas where the Aunties and Uncles programme operate, nearly 500 psychosocial assistant volunteers are active. Aunties support girls, while uncles focus on helping the boys, providing much-needed guidance on reproductive health education so girls and boys make well-informed decisions about their futures, particularly about how to prevent early pregnancies.

The holistic education supports are essential in addressing the needs of every student, especially those who lack support outside of school and view school as a safe haven. For girls like Jeanine, it's a chance to continue their education in safe and supportive learning environments.

