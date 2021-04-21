Mentos Pure Fresh Gum Awarded ADA Seal of Acceptance

The ADA Council on Scientific Affairs' Acceptance of Mentos Pure Fresh Gum is based on its finding that the product is safe and that the physical action of chewing Mentos Pure Fresh Gum for 20 minutes after eating, stimulates saliva flow, which helps to prevent cavities by reducing acids and making teeth more resistant to decay.

Mentos Pure Fresh Gum is sugar free and made with xylitol, a sugar substitute from natural sources. The Mentos Gum brand is the 2nd fastest growing brand in dollar sales* in the U.S.

"Mentos Pure Fresh Gum is all about helping consumers say 'yes to fresh', and the ADA Seal of Acceptance now gives them even more reason to enjoy the refreshing taste experience of Mentos gum," said Sylvia Buxton, President & CEO of Perfetti Van Melle North America.

The Seal will begin to appear on Mentos Pure Fresh Gum Spearmint and Fresh Mint flavors' 50-piece curvy bottles in the U.S., where the product is sold, with a planned start in April 2021.

About Mentos

Mentos is 1 of the 5 most popular refreshment candy brands in the world. It's available in 160+ countries, providing refreshment to millions of consumers every day with a variety of gum, candy and mint offerings. In the U.S. Mentos Gum has been the 2nd fastest growing gum brand over the past 5 years* and is now the #5 gum brand in the U.S. chewing gum category**. In the U.S. mints category, Mentos is the most well-known brand*** with an iconic heritage that carries on with today's consumers through YouTube and social media. Visit us.mentos.com to see current Mentos products and how we encourage everyone to embrace the unexpected and say yes to Mentos freshness and fun.

Sources: *IRI MULOC Fiscal Year data 2015-2020; **IRI MULOC 26 weeks ending 1/31/2021;Kantar Brand Health Tracker, December 2020

About Perfetti Van Melle

Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V. is a privately-owned global company established in March 2001 through the merger of Perfetti SpA and Van Melle B.V. Perfetti Van Melle manufactures and markets sugar confectionery and chewing gum products in more than 150 countries. Today Perfetti Van Melle is one of the world's largest confectionery groups, marketing highly renowned brands such as Mentos, Frisk, Chupa Chups, Smint, Fruit-tella, Alpenliebe, Golia, Vivident, Airheads, Happydent & Big Babol. The Group has corporate headquarters in Italy and The Netherlands. U.S. operations are solely operated out of Erlanger, KY.

CONTACT:

Holly Ingram

Communications Manager

Mobile: 859.888.0626

[email protected]

SOURCE Perfetti Van Melle

