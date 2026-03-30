Positioned at the center of a major healthcare shift, Menu-Order-AI is emerging as the real-world decision layer for millions of GLP-1 users

BOSTON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MENU - ORDER AI, the AI-powered dining companion helping users choose high-protein, GLP-1 friendly meals in seconds, announced today that it has become the #1 app searched for GLP-1 meal guidance on the Apple App Store in the United States.

This milestone reflects more than app growth. It signals a structural shift in how people eat, order, and make decisions at restaurants.

As GLP-1 medications continue to expand across the U.S., millions of consumers are changing behavior in real time—prioritizing protein, ordering differently, and navigating menus with new intent. While access to medication has accelerated, the infrastructure to support everyday dining decisions has not kept pace.

MENU - ORDER AI is filling that gap.

The platform allows users to choose a restaurant or scan a menu—from dine-in to drive-thru to delivery—and instantly see options aligned with their goals, including high-protein, GLP-1 friendly choices.

"GLP-1 adoption is not just a healthcare trend—it's a behavior shift happening inside restaurants every day," said Melissa Butler, Founder and CEO of MENU - ORDER AI. "People don't struggle at home. They struggle at the moment of decision. That's where we come in."

As policymakers and healthcare providers expand access to GLP-1 medications, a new question is emerging: what happens after the prescription? Patients are left navigating menus that were never designed for this new way of eating.

MENU - ORDER AI acts as the missing layer—bridging modern medicine with real-world dining decisions.

The rise of GLP-1 usage is already impacting restaurant behavior. Diners are shifting toward protein-forward meals, ordering fewer add-ons, and taking longer to decide. The platform helps turn hesitation into action by providing instant clarity—within seconds—from one restaurant choice or scan of a menu.

This represents a long-term evolution in consumer behavior. Platforms that support decision-making at the point of ordering are becoming essential.

With growing adoption across the U.S. and globally, MENU - ORDER AI is quickly establishing itself as the go-to companion for GLP-1 users dining out.

Website

https://www.menuorderai.com

App Store

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/menu-order-ai-find-glp1-meals/id6753690910

Google Play Store

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.menu.order&pcampaignid=web_share

Melissa Butler

Founder / CEO

Menu-Order AI

[email protected]

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SOURCE MENU - ORDER AI