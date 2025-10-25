MENU - ORDER AI Launches October 28, Advancing Healthy Dining Through Artificial Intelligence -- and Preparing for the Next Wave of AGI

Boston-based health-tech startup uses AI to instantly identify healthier restaurant and delivery meals — from High-protein and GLP-1 friendly to low-carb and low Weight Watchers (WW) points — and is developing AGI-driven personalization for the future of intelligent nutrition.

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MENU – ORDER AI, an innovative health-tech company based in Boston, is transforming how people make healthy dining choices when eating out or ordering in. The company's new app harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) to help users instantly identify meals that align with their health goals — whether they're High-protein, GLP-1 friendly, low-carbohydrate, or low Weight Watchers (WW) points.

Unlike traditional diet or tracking apps, MENU – ORDER AI focuses on real-world decision-making. Its AI engine scans restaurant and delivery menus in real time and gives personalized meal suggestions in just seconds, empowering users to make confident, health-aligned decisions without restriction or confusion.

The company's current AI framework combines machine learning and natural-language processing to analyze menu data, nutritional content, and ingredient context. Looking ahead, MENU – ORDER AI is actively developing AGI-driven personalization, which will allow the app to adapt dynamically to each user's habits, preferences, and evolving wellness goals — essentially learning to "think like a nutrition coach."

"Our mission is to replace confusion with confidence," said Melissa Butler, Founder of MENU – ORDER AI. "By using AI today and developing toward AGI tomorrow, we're building a platform that grows smarter with every meal — helping users make choices that match their lives, not restrict them."

MENU – ORDER AI also aims to educate students and young adults, who are always on their devices, to order with purpose — instilling healthy decision-making skills that can last a lifetime. From fitness enthusiasts and GLP-1 users to busy families and everyday diners, the app bridges the gap between healthy intentions and real-world dining convenience.

As dining trends shift toward health-conscious eating, MENU – ORDER AI helps restaurants reach this growing audience, uniting technology, nutrition, and accessibility.

The app officially launches October 28, 2025, and will soon be available on the App Store.

Learn more at orderappai.com.

Melissa Butler

Founder/CEO

MENU – ORDER AI

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE MENU - ORDER AI