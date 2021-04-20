Menu Del Sol Launches Rebrand of Core Products with Line Expansions and Disruptive Innovations to Follow

Menu Del Sol, a Sigma U.S. brand has sold frozen taquitos throughout the U.S. since 2010, and today the company announced its plans to relaunch the brand with a fresh positioning and innovation pipeline.



"COVID has taken at-home consumption to an all-time high with frozen foods rising to the top of grocery lists for many households. Families especially want the reassurance that there's always something in the house that's fast, easy, tastes great, and has the protein they want. Menu Del Sol is now positioned to fill that void with a vibrant brand and upcoming innovations that customers will be excited about.," adds Rodriguez.

According to IRI Research, the taquito category is growing at twice the rate of frozen burritos. Consumers are craving new experiences, and Menu Del Sol drew inspiration from its name, which translates to The Sun's Menu, to create a new mission: empower people to deliciously "Mex things up" with customizable, quality frozen foods and innovations that deliver "everything under the sun."

The new Menu Del Sol will be available in stores in May 2021 starting with the brand's core products (20-piece and 58-piece boxes of Beef Taquitos and Chicken Taquitos) and soon expanding with exciting new products.

In addition to the bright and bold new packaging Menu Del Sol also has a new website with unique recipe ideas like a salad with taquito "croutons" and an online and in-store campaign that begs the question: "How do you taquito?"

Rodriguez: "Whatever ingredients you have in the house, you can transform them into a fun and filling meal with Menu Del Sol. Discover what's possible."

About Sigma

Sigma is a leading multinational food company that produces, markets and distributes quality branded foods, including packaged meats, cheese, yogurt and other refrigerated and frozen foods. Sigma has a diversified portfolio of leading brands and operates 70 plants and 210 distribution centers in 18 countries across its four key regions: Mexico, Europe, the United States, and Latin America. In 2020, Sigma reported sales of U.S. $6.347 billion and EBITDA of U.S. $684 million.

