Menufy Accepts Six Additional Cryptocurrencies for Digital Food Orders

LEAWOOD, Kan., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant e-commerce provider Menufy announces the availability of additional cryptocurrencies for the payment of online food orders at thousands of participating restaurants in the US. Along with Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), customers can now also pay with Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and four US dollar-pegged stablecoins: Gemini Dollar (GUSD), USD Coin (USDC), Paxos Standard (PAX), and Binance USD (BUSD).

"We are once again pleased to expand the list of cryptocurrencies that our customers can use to pay restaurants. The more exposure and adoption crypto payments receive, the better, faster, and cheaper payment systems people all around the world will enjoy," says Aleksandr Elesev, senior software architect and co-founder of Menufy.

Diners can also pay for dine-in meals with cryptocurrency at restaurants that activate the Menufy dining-in order functionality. On-demand service for takeout and delivery is available through the Menufy.com directory as well as the iOS and Android mobile apps. Customers may place orders ahead of time, order as a group, and simplify checkout through social logins or logging in as a guest.

Restaurants receive a free branded website and a marketplace listing. Order notifications can be sent to the Menufy console, a personal device, by phone, or through a partner point-of-sale (POS). Orders paid with cryptocurrency can be sent to the Menufy tablet on the following integrated POS systems: Lightspeed, Harbortouch, Restaurant Manager, POSitouch, and Future POS.

Menufy charges a low, flat convenience fee for takeout orders and encourages restaurateurs to display the same menu prices as in-store. Unlike other online ordering providers, "We believe in transparently line-itemizing our customer fee rather than inflating menu prices and misrepresenting our service as free," said Jeremy Kuo, head of communications and co-founder of Menufy.

Menufy offers online and mobile meal-ordering capabilities to restaurateurs. As a full-service solution, Menufy enables pickup and delivery service with full-data ownership, loyalty program capability, complimentary analytics, and a suite of digital and print marketing services that are designed to maximize performance off-premises.

