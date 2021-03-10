Menufy Integrates With Square to Further Support Restaurant Growth

LEAWOOD, Kan., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Menufy, a commission-free, online ordering system for independently owned restaurants and small chains in the U.S., has partnered with Square to help businesses increase their digital order volume. Restaurateurs that use a Square for Restaurants point-of-sale (POS) system with Menufy can now benefit from streamlined workflows, improved web visibility and reduced technology costs.



In addition to digital ordering features, the integration supports curbside pickup to minimize indoor contact amid today's heightened public health concerns and inventory synchronization to ensure that a restaurant's menu is continually up to date.



"We're thrilled to integrate with Square, a fintech innovator that empowers businesses of all shapes and sizes like many of our partner restaurants," says Susan Escher, Menufy CFO. "As part of our freemium offering, this seamless integration brings operational harmony at no additional costs for restaurateurs."

MENUFY PARTNERSHIPS

Menufy has a track record of building partnerships that put the "restaurant first," according to company leaders. As the restaurant market responds to new safety guidelines and consumer preferences, the Midwest-based online ordering company continues to identify solutions to help restaurants keep ahead of changing trends.



"Times have been tough for restaurants as of late," said Gabriella Hernandez, Square's head of Partner Management. "We're looking forward to working with Menufy to provide our sellers with access to the tools they need to thrive in this difficult, unpredictable, and rapidly evolving business environment."



Menufy CEO Sharmil Desai says the company can offer concierge-level service because the majority of its founding team comes from the restaurant industry, with one co-founder still owning and operating a restaurant. The insight-driven team gives Menufy's restaurant customers services beyond online ordering, including free website design, 24/7 customer support and consulting with foodservice experts.



"We bring solutions based on what our customers are telling us. We let you run your business how you want to run your business," says Desai. "At Menufy, we put your brand first, and now with Square integration, the restaurateurs get more exposure that leads to more orders while reducing costs and increasing order accuracy."

CUSTOMER TESTIMONIALS

Restaurant owners currently using Menufy have indicated that a full-service solution that comes with integration gives them more time to focus on operating their business.



Becca Kerr, owner of Little Kitchen HTX in Jersey Village, Texas, says, "Activating the online ordering integration was refreshingly straightforward, and it simplifies all of our processes — everything from order management to bookkeeping. It's easy, as when I change a price in the POS, it's automatically uploaded online. If I add an item to the menu, it's updated so there are no discrepancies when ordering."



Jake Wilson, owner of Bay Boy Specialty Sandwiches in Kansas City, Mo., adds, "The Square-Menufy all-in-one solution keeps our staff better organized and in full control of our online menu directly from our register."

HOW THE INTEGRATION WORKS

The complete turnkey Menufy integration is available for installation on Square Stand, Square Terminal, Square Register and on mobile devices operating on iOS and Android, which can be converted into full-featured POS systems with Square software.



Restaurants that currently use a Square POS system but do not provide digital services or delivery can take advantage of Menufy's on-demand solutions. Restaurants receive a free, branded website and marketplace listing and can offer carryout and contactless delivery service in thousands of cities in the U.S.



Patrons can transact on the restaurant's online ordering website or on the Menufy portal and can pay with major credit cards, mobile wallets or cryptocurrencies. Customers may also place orders ahead of time, or as a group and can simplify checkout through social logins or check out as a guest.

About Menufy

Menufy, headquartered in the Kansas City area, began in 2009 as the brainchild of passionate restaurant operators and their tech-minded friends who couldn't wait for their problems to be solved by someone else. Together, they built one of the most well-established, free online ordering systems for restaurants with transparent pricing. Today, Menufy supports thousands of independently owned restaurants and small chains in more than 3,000 U.S. cities.



The primary goal of Menufy's founders is to preserve restaurant takeout profit margins. They equip restaurateurs with an online ordering website designed around the restaurant's brand and offer full data ownership, a loyalty program, complimentary analytics, and digital and print marketing services. Customers can order directly from the restaurant's website or from the Menufy portal or app, which accept more payment options than any other restaurant e-commerce system, including cryptocurrency payments such as Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), USD Coin (USDC), Paxos Standard (PAX), and Binance USD (BUSD) at participating restaurants. Follow Menufy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

