Meow Launches Meow Financing in Partnership with Lendio to Fuel Small Business Growth

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lendio and Meow, a business-focused neobank with over $1 billion assets on the platform, announced a new initiative to provide Meow customers with access to capital through Lendio's embedded loan marketplace. The solution will be available to Meow's 1,000+ business customers through their website. Meow partnered with Lendio to provide instant qualification to customers based on their depositor data, allowing their customers to understand at a glance what capital options they could be qualified for.

"Businesses come to Meow to save money. Now, with Meow Financing in partnership with Lendio, Meow becomes their one-stop shop for financing," says Meow CEO Brandon Arvanaghi. "Businesses that apply for Meow Financing can submit one application and have multiple lenders compete to potentially offer terms. It's a quick turnaround which makes for an awesome experience on the Meow platform. Saving money is one side of the coin for businesses, and financing is the other, and now through Meow businesses can access both."

Lendio's Embedded Lending solution is implemented through a single line of code placed in the partner's existing product ecosystem. Currently, term loans, lines of credit, and working capital advances are available through the embedded experience. Product offerings will continue to increase as more lenders and funders join the embedded platform.

"We're excited to have Meow launching our embedded lending marketplace," said Brock Blake, CEO of Lendio. "Meow and Lendio are aligned in both our missions to serve small businesses and our passionate focus on developing technology solutions that revolutionize how SMBs are served within the financial space."

About Meow

Meow's mission is to save businesses money. Meow Technologies is a profitable business banking fintech with over $1 billion assets on the platform. To date, they have raised almost $30 million in venture funding from Tiger Global, QED, Lux Capital, Slow Ventures, and several others. Meow intends to keep its cost structures low, which allows it to pass back potentially better and better savings to its business customers.

About Lendio

Lendio provides purpose-built software that automates small business loan decisioning and underwriting for both banks and digital lenders, uses AI to match small businesses to the financing offers that best meet their needs, and embeds a full small business loan marketplace directly within small business service providers' platforms – all of which work together to get small businesses access to the capital they need to be successful.

