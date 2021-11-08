Meow Launches With $5 Million in Seed Funding; Aims to be The First Compliant, Cash-Based Bridge Between Corporate Treasuries and Crypto Market Yield

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meow, the future of modern, compliant investing for corporate treasuries, today announced that the company has raised a seed round of funding. Coinbase Ventures, Gemini Frontier Fund, Lux Capital, and a host of cryptocurrency luminaries including Jump Capital, Slow Ventures, Shine Capital, Castle Island Ventures, Acrylic, amongst others, participated in the round.

Until now, corporate treasuries have lacked a compliance-first, user-friendly path to deliver cash-in-cash-out participation in emerging blue-chip cryptocurrency investment opportunities. Meow eliminates the need for complex crypto wallets, to enable the most direct and compliant bridge between institutional investors and crypto market yield. The company plans to provide access directly to decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols for crypto yield.

"Corporate treasuries, who are typically more cautious and measured investors, will have direct, cash-in-cash-out access to the most trusted digital trading desks and protocols, to potentially yield them return on cash that currently sits idle in a savings account." said Brandon Arvanaghi, co-founder and CEO, Meow. "Meow ensures SEC compliant access for corporate treasuries to emerging crypto opportunities, which is what they have been quietly asking for and now opens the doors for Wall Street to confidently participate."

Meow seeks to deliver compliant investing for corporate treasures that may offer some protection from the risks of inflation and provide crypto-sourced yield in fiat (USD). Enabling corporate investors to interact with DeFi protocols in cash, which is an established way for them to operate, will provide a user-friendly, compliance-first, sustainable and long-term approach to participate in emerging crypto investments and potential yields.

"The Meow team has an elegant vision for streamlining corporate treasuries cash-based access to compliant crypto investing and yield," said Brandon Reeves, Partner at Lux Capital. "The Meow team is fundamentally compliance-minded. They go above and beyond when it comes to regulation and doing things the right way. Meow is built in the right way -- for the long term -- and will be an important crypto investing market player for many years to come."

Founded by a team of veteran cryptocurrency and former Gemini engineers, Meow is focused on developing a compliant-first approach to corporate treasury participation in crypto markets, and anticipates additional funding in a Series A in the near future.

Meow is the compliant bridge for institutional and corporate investors to participate in emerging cryptocurrency investment opportunities. Founded by a team of veteran cryptocurrency and former-Gemini engineers, Meow will deliver modern, compliant investing for corporate treasuries that may offer some protection from the risks of inflation and offer crypto-sourced yields.

