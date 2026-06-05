June 5–August 9, 2026, in Santa Fe, Las Vegas, Denver, Grapevine, and Houston

SANTA FE, N.M., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flickerwerm migration has begun. Meow Wolf's Phenomenomaly, an interactive performance spectacle, opens today in all five exhibitions at once: House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe, Omega Mart in Las Vegas, Convergence Station in Denver, The Real Unreal in Grapevine, Texas, and Radio Tave in Houston. Running now through August 9, the rare cosmic migration unfolds in every city simultaneously; admission included with any ticket or Portal Pass at no extra cost.

MEOW WOLF’S PHENOMENOMALY, AN IMMERSIVE PERFORMANCE SPECTACLE, OPENS IN ALL FIVE EXHIBITIONS TODAY

Part immersive theater, part art party, part glow worm migration (naturally), Phenomenomaly layers live theater, dance, puppetry, and roaming quests through its worlds. The 45-minute performances loop multiple times per day and reshape themselves to the weirdness of their host space. No two shows are alike.

Participants wander, watch, eavesdrop on a strange conversation, or dive all the way in with a crew of interplanetary tourists called the Lil' Bigg Miss Fitts, who genuinely need help completing their mission. Small crowd actions are what move the story toward its crescendo.

Each city features a rotating cast of local guest performers, so no two markets are alike. Returning national collaborators include artist/designers Basqo Bim, Iggy & Andy, Kate Major, and Monsters of the Underworld, with Sam Johnson of Colossal Collective back as Puppet Project Manager with full local lineups on each exhibition's Phenomenomaly page.

Limited-time Phenomenomaly cocktails and merch are available only while the migration is in town.

It's okay if you can't pronounce it. You just have to experience it.

For tickets:

Santa Fe | House of Eternal Return —. Phenomenomaly Tickets

Las Vegas | Omega Mart — Phenomenomaly Tickets

Denver | Convergence Station — Phenomenomaly Tickets

Grapevine | The Real Unreal — Phenomenomaly Tickets

Houston | Radio Tave — Phenomenomaly Tickets

Cast details, and full schedules: meowwolf.com/phenomenomaly.

ABOUT MEOW WOLF

Meow Wolf creates immersive, interactive experiences that transport explorers of all ages into mind-bending realms of imagination. Recognized as one of TIME100's 2026 Most Influential Companies as a top-ten leader in travel and tourism, Meow Wolf began as a DIY art collective in Santa Fe with the THEA Award-winning House of Eternal Return (2016). Meow Wolf now welcomes millions of visitors to explore its fantastic worlds in Santa Fe, Las Vegas, Denver, Grapevine, and Houston, with Los Angeles and New York exhibitions to follow. A certified B-Corporation, Meow Wolf collaborates with hundreds of visionary artists to build worlds where reality and fantasy blur. Learn more at meowwolf.com.

Contact

Erin Barnes

Senior Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Meow Wolf