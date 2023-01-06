MEP services market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global MEP services market size is estimated to grow by USD 80.54 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. North America will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MEP Services Market 2023-2027

Global MEP services market - Five forces

The global MEP services market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global MEP services market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global MEP services market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on service (consulting and engineering, maintenance and support, and system integration), end-user (commercial, government, and residential), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the consulting and engineering service segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Due to the rate of new infrastructure construction around the world, MEP consulting and engineering services are expected to experience stable growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global MEP services market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global MEP services market.

North America will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The North American market for services is predicted to grow due to the risk reduction achieved through outsourcing activities. Currently, various business divisions are focusing on optimizing earnings from core activities by outsourcing related processes to third-party providers. Moreover, the tendency of MEP infrastructure and real estate growth in North America will enhance the frequency of outsourcing support procedures to MEP vendors. These MEP providers handle the duty of MEP services and any associated risks, allowing end-users to focus more on their core business operations. As a result, the North American MEP services market is likely to increase at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

Global MEP services market– Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Risk minimization through outsourcing is notably driving the market growth.

Outsourcing allows end users to concentrate more on their core strengths while suppliers take care of MEP services and any associated risks.

Effective training of the workers in the service of the lawmakers is required for the internal maintenance of the facilities. This in turn raises building owners' liability and the dangers that could arise from relocating qualified people. Throughout the forecast period, these factors are expected to fuel market expansion.

Leading trends influencing the market

Evolving nature of service contracts is an emerging trend in the market

The goal of MEP service contracts is to establish a long-term partnership between service providers and end users. We can anticipate a change in the trend from medium-term contracts to long-term contracts as the global MEP services market enters a phase of sustained expansion and the industry becomes more solution-oriented in nature.

Furthermore, the economic and regulatory norms and technology advancements in building management systems will further boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Limited differentiation in services is a major challenge impeding the market growth.

Due to the lack of differentiation in services, local and regional suppliers are more competitive than global players in the MEP market.

Customers have more negotiating power since the services provided by many reputable businesses have very slight variations in quality and performance that are challenging to assess. Providers must differentiate their service offerings since technical advancement in these areas is slower.

Vendors are attempting to broaden the scope of their service offerings in order to differentiate themselves by adding a level of personalization for particular end users. The existing suppliers, however, will see intense rivalry during the projected period because the offerings are basically similar.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about

What are the key data covered in this MEP services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the MEP services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the MEP services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the MEP services market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of MEP services market vendors

MEP Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 154 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 80.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.5 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AECOM, Camelot Facility and Property Management, Caravan Facilities Management LLC, Choice Maintenace, Continuum Services, Crockett Facilities Services Inc., Dohn Engineering PLC, Ecolab Inc., EI Design Pvt. Ltd., EMCOR Group Inc., GDI Integrated Facility Services, Global Facility Solutions LLC, Knight FM, M and W Group GmbH, MEP Engineering Inc., NV5 Global Inc., Resolute Engineering, Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd., WSP Global Inc., and XS CAD Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

